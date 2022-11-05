The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County library will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Election Day and Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. The Libby and Hoopla apps are always available for digital checkouts as well as most of our online resources.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn
• Help us improve! We want to serve our community in the best ways possible, but we need to know what our community needs and wants in order to do that. Please take a few minutes to answer our survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com and www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of our branches offer Storytime with our new program specialist.
This week’s theme is “L” is for Llama.
• Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will not have storytime this week due to library closure.
• Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights, Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will not have storytime this week due to library closure.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Mondays at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in our display case.
• Bloomingdale will have STEAM challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m.
• Nifty Fifty will be held at the Colonial Heights branch on Thursday, Nov. 10. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state. The kids will add four pictures of things the state is known for to a map to create a page in a “scrapbook.” Then they will make a craft related to that state. No registration required. This week’s state is Virginia.
• Tween Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4:30 p.m. and will begin reading the first book in the popular Wings of Fire series “The Dragonet Prophecy” by Tui Sutherland. This is a book club for ages 8-13 years. You can also request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714 prior to meeting time.
• Kids Book Club will not meet this week due to Veterans Day.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will continue to meet on Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
• Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. They are discussing “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris
• Interested in writing a novel? Participate in Blountville’s NANO write-in on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.