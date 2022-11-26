The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer a short survey at https://tinyurl.com/ yx2srcwv
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn
• The Fall Into Reading Challenge is wrapping up. Nov. 30 is the last day to record your fall reading or turn in your bingo card for fun prizes from the library.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All library branches offer Storytime with the new program specialist. This week’s theme is “N” is for Narwhal.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Blountville branch on Mondays at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in the display case.
• Upper Elementary Lego Club will meet at the Colonial Heights branch on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m.
• Art Club is back at the Thomas Memorial branch. This art program helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week will focus on drawing upside down.
• Colonial Heights will host Cinnamon the Dog, for children to practice their reading skills. Cinnamon is a patient listener who puts children at ease. Cinnamon will be at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 423-239-1100 to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• The Colonial Heights Book Club will meet Monday, Nov. 28, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the book “House By the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune.
• Do you have a loved one who is experiencing cognitive decline? Tracey Kendall Wilson will be discussing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease at the Bloomingdale branch on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. Space is limited, so please preregister for this event by calling 423-288-1310.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Thomas Memorial branch has a Knit/Crochet Club that meets every other Wednesday at 11 a.m. This Wednesday, Nov. 30, they will continue to work on hats and scarves for local charities.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.