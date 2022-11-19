The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Happy Thanksgiving! All branches of the SCPL will be closed Thursday through Saturday in observance of the holiday. We encourage you to kick off your holiday season with a movie or Christmas music from the Hoopla app or perhaps check out an ebook or audiobook from Libby or TN R.E.A.D.S.
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/ yx2srcwv
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn
• Don’t forget the Fall Into Reading Challenge is happening at all locations through Nov. 30. There are divisions for all age groups. Complete a bingo board, and record your fall reading for fun prizes from the library.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of our branches offer Storytime with our new program specialist. This week’s theme is “Thanksgiving!”
• Sullivan Gardens — Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial, Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:45 a.m.
• Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights and Sullivan Main will not have Storytime due to the holiday closure.
• Lego Club meets at the Blountville branch Mondays at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in our display case.
• STEAM Challenge (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) will take place at the Sullivan Gardens branch on Monday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 a.m. and at Bloomingdale on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m.
• Art Club is back at the Thomas Memorial branch. This art program helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week will focus on “Surrealism.”
• Youth Villages will be at the Blountville branch to present a special storytime centered on adoption on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. If you have questions about fostering or adoption services, they will also be set up in the vestibule.
• Calling all Tween Mad Scientists!! If you are age 8-12 and are interested in science, this new club at Sullivan Gardens is for you! Join us to perform mad, messy and wacky science experiments to learn about chemical reaction, biology, engineering and other branches of science. The first meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 3:30 p.m.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet on Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.