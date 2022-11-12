The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. To do that, we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• The Fall Into Reading Challenge is underway at all locations through Nov. 30. There are divisions for all age groups. Complete a Bingo board and record your fall reading for fun prizes from the library.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com and www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of our branches offer Storytime with our new program specialist.
This week’s theme is “M is for Mouse.”
• Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial, Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:45 a.m.
• Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main, Friday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Mondays at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in our display case.
• Cinnamon the Dog will be available to listen to children practice their reading skills at the Colonial Heights branch on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 423-239-1100 to schedule a time to read to Cinnamon.
• Art Club is back at the Thomas Memorial branch on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week’s focus is observational drawing.
• Calling all Tween Mad Scientists! If you are ages 8-12 and interested in science, a new club at Sullivan Gardens is for you. Join in to perform mad, messy and wacky science experiments to learn about chemical reaction, biology, engineering and other branches of science starting Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 3:30 p.m.
• Nifty Fifty will be held at the Colonial Heights branch on Thursday, Nov. 17. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state. The kids will add four pictures of things the state is known for to a map to create a page in a “scrapbook.” Then they will make a craft related to that state. No registration required. This week’s state is New York.
• Tween Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m. and will be reading the first book in the popular Wings of Fire series “The Dragonet Prophecy” by Tui Sutherland. This is a book club for ages 8-13 years. You can also request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714 prior to the meeting time.
• The Blountville branch will host a movie to kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. Showing will be “Pups Alone” (rated PG), in which several dogs are left home alone and have to be creative with their inventor owner’s creations in order to thwart would-be thieves.
• Kids Book Club will be reading the Magic Tree House book “Civil War” on Sunday. Students can join this elementary age book club anytime. You an also request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714 prior to meeting time.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will continue to meet on Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Magic the Gathering will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4:30 p.m. This fantasy, strategy card game is recommended for ages 13 and older but is open to all who want to participate.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
• A new Knit and Crochet Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. Participants will be making scarves for local charities to give out this winter.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a Thanksgiving craft — making decoupage candle jars to decorate your table on Friday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. All supplies are provided; no reservation required.
• Blountville and Sullivan Gardens are having a Recipe Swap at their locations! Bring a sample of your favorite dish and its recipe to share and enjoy the creations of others. Recipe books will be on hand to help library staff in finding answers to your preparation questions. Sullivan Gardens will have its Recipe Swap on Monday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. Blountville will host its Recipe Swap on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.