The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
All branches of the Sullivan County library will be closed on Monday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “O is for Owl” We will read books about owls and turn the letter “O” into an owl.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Art Club at the Thomas Memorial branch helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week will focus on “What’s in the Bag.” What’s in a bag — do a sketch of a paper bag or container. What is something unexpected that could be inside?
• Can’t make it to Thomas Memorial? A new Art Class is starting at the Colonial Heights branch. Homeschoolers can join Daniel at 2 p.m. on Fridays for hands-on exercises that will help them learn about art techniques and art movements and boost their creativity.
• Nifty Fifty Adventure is back after the holiday break at the Colonial Heights branch and will be focusing on Vermont this week. Nifty Fifty Adventure is a great way for homeschool kids to learn about the creation of the United States through books, art and fun facts. Nifty Fifty Adventure takes place every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club will meet on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville. They will be reading the third book in the “Wings of Fire” series: “Hidden Kingdom.” Not able to make it to the library? You can join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead at 423-279-2714 to make arrangements.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Blountville. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the “Magic Tree House” book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead at 423-279-2714 to make arrangements. This week the group will be reading “Twister on Tuesday.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host a Chinese New Year celebration for families on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Come learn about the holiday and the culture that celebrates it. We will read books about Chinese New Year and snack on mandarins, a sign of good fortune to the Chinese. We’ll also make origami fortune cookies. Please register before Monday to ensure enough supplies and seating are available. To register call 423-349-5990 or search Sullivan County Public Library on eventbrite.
FOR ADULTS
• Bloomingdale will have Libby/Hoopla/R.E.A.D.s assistance on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. If you are struggling with downloading or using any of the library apps on your device, make an appointment to receive one-on-one help so you can enjoy digital books, audiobooks, movies, music and digital magazines. To register please call 423-288-1310.
• Book Lover’s Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Thomas Memorial branch. This month they will be discussing the book “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Geri-Fit will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn.
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.