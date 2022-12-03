The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The Friends of the Sullivan County library will host four Gift Wrapping Fundraisers at library branches this week. Bring your Christmas presents, and let us wrap them for you! Prices start at $3. These events will be held at Thomas Memorial on Monday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sullivan Gardens on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bloomingdale on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Blountville on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-7 p.m.
• Friends of the Blountville Library will host a Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blountville Christian Church on Saturday, Dec. 10. Come find holiday gifts then head over to the Old Deery Inn to see the library’s tree in the inn’s Festival of Trees between 1 and 3 p.m. The Blountville Christmas Parade starts at 1 p.m.
• Bluff City Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. After attending, see if you can spot the library’s ornaments on the community tree at the Impact Center.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All branches offer Storytime with our new program specialist. This week’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.”
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday, Dec. 9, at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Blountville branch Mondays at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in our display case.
• Mad Scientist Society for Tweens will meet at the Sullivan Gardens branch Monday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. to perform experiments and have fun.
• Art Club is back at the Thomas Memorial branch and it is better than ever! This art program helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week will focus on drawing “If I Were a Robot.”
• Colonial Heights branch will host Cinnamon the Dog for children to practice their reading skills. Cinnamon is a patient listener who puts children at ease. Cinnamon will be at the library on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 423-239-1100 to register.
• Sullivan Gardens branch will host family ornament making on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m.. Kids and parents can come make an ornament to give as a gift or for their own tree.
• Nifty Fifty Adventures continues in Colonial Heights on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. Participants will be learning about Rhode Island this week.
• Tween Book Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville. They will be reading the second book in the Wings of Fire series, “Lost Heir.”
• Come to the Blountville Christmas tree lighting and then join us at the library for a special viewing of “Polar Express” in the Eastman Room Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
• The Colonial Heights branch will welcome Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a party! Come for photos with Santa from 10-11 a.m. and then stay until noon for crafts and snacks.
• If you attend the Bloomingdale Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, stop by the library after the parade ends at 10:30 a.m. for gingerbread crafts.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Tech Tuesday will be held at the Bloomingdale branch on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10-11 a.m. Anyone who needs personal help with any of the library’s apps like Hoopla, Libby or TN R.E.A.D.S is encouraged to make an appointment by calling 423-288-1310.
• The Blountville branch will host the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition to learn about preventing drug overdose in the community on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. Coalition members will give out Narcan and offer training to library staffers and the public in the library vestibule/lobby.
• Book Lover’s Book Club will meet at Thomas Memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. Members will share favorite holiday memories.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at the Blountville branch Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
• Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet at Thomas Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 11:30 a.m. They will discuss the book “Marley” by Jon Clinch.
ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please, take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of the libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com, www. hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.