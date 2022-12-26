The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
All branches of the Sullivan County Library will be closed Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All library branches offer Storytime with our program specialist. This week’s theme is “Happy New Year!”
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Art Club is back at the Thomas Memorial branch, and it is better than ever! This art program helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week will focus on drawing “Compound Word Illustrations.”
• Colonial Heights will host Upper Elementary Lego Club on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Come be creative and build your imagination!
• Tween Book Club will meet on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville. They will be reading the second book in the “Wings of Fire” series: “Lost Heir.”
FOR ADULTS
• A Knit/Crochet Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
• Geri-Fit will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community. But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants. Please, take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/ yx2srcwv
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libby app.com, www.hoopla digital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.