The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.

All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!

