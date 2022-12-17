The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All branches offer Storytime. This week’s theme is “Christmas and Cookies!” We will be decorating Christmas cookies after a fun Christmas story!
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main will have a special Family Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Blountville branch Mondays at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in our display case.
• Art Club at the Thomas Memorial branch is a great way to foster creativity. This art program helps students understand different art styles through hands-on practice. Art Club meets Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. This week they will be making personalized Christmas/holiday cards.
• Colonial Heights branch will host Cinnamon the Dog for children to practice their reading skills. Cinnamon is a patient listener who puts children at ease. Cinnamon will be at the library on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 423-239-1100 to register.
• Tween Book Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Blountville branch. Club members are reading the second book in the “Wings of Fire” series, “The Lost Heir.” However due to the holiday, this week they will be watching a movie together.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday, Dec. 19, and Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Colonial Heights Book Club will meet Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m. and will be discussing “Low Country Christmas” by Mary Alice Monroe.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at the Blountville branch Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
ONGOING
• What would make you want to visit or use the library more? The Sullivan County Public Library wants to be a successful asset to the community.
But to do that we need to know what our community needs and wants.
Please, take a few minutes to answer our short survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com).
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.