The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All branches offer Storytime and with our new program specialist. This week's theme is "Christmas!”
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m.
• Sullivan Gardens will host STEAM Challenge on Monday, Dec. 12, at 11:30 a.m., and Bloomingdale will have STEAM Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. This week they will be building roller coasters to learn about engineering and physics.
• Lego Club meets at the Blountville branch on Mondays at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in our display case.
• Mad Scientist Society will meet at the Sullivan Gardens branch on Monday, Dec. 12, at 4:30 p.m. The Mad Scientist Society is for tweens (ages 9-12) who are interested in science. They will perform mad, wacky and messy science experiments together and learn about chemical reactions, biology, engineering and other branches of science in the process.
• Nifty Fifty will be held at the Colonial Heights branch on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state. The kids will add four pictures of things the state is known for to a map to create a page in a "scrapbook." Then they will make a craft related to that state. No registration required. This week we will celebrate making it through the first 13 colonies with a small party!
• Tween Book Club will meet at the Blountville Branch on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. and will begin reading the second book in the popular "Wings of Fire" series, "The Lost Heir" by Tui Sutherland. This is a book club for ages 8-13 years. You can also request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714 prior to meeting time.
• Blountville Kids Book Club will be finishing "Revolutionary War on Wednesday," part of the "Magic Tree House" series on Friday, Dec. 16, at 2:30 p.m. This is an elementary age book club that you can join at any time. You can also request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714 prior to meeting time.
• Thomas Memorial (Bluff City) will host a family-friendly holiday movie in their basement on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. The movie is "Arthur Christmas" (PG). Please call 423-538-1980 for reservations.
• Magic the Gathering, the fantasy-based card game, is available for ages 13+ at the Thomas Memorial branch on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 p.m. You can join if you are a new player or experienced.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• The Blountville branch and Sullivan Gardens branch will be hosting Christmas Cookie Swaps this week! Blountville will have its cookie swap on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring at least two dozen of your favorite cookies and the recipe to share with other patrons. Don't forget to bring a container to take home the cookies you collect! Sullivan Gardens will have its cookie swap on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. Please bring a dozen of your favorite cookies and the recipe to swap with others. They will also have Christmas cookbooks featured and available for checkout.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. They are working on items to donate to local charities.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at the Blountville branch Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Bloomingdale will have a Christmas Tree Book Craft on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. They will be creating a Christmas tree out of an old book to make a great piece of holiday decor for the bibliophile in your life. Space is limited. Please call 423-288-1310 to make a reservation to join us for this free craft.
• Colonial Heights will have a Beeswax Kitchen Wrap Gift DIY on Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. Come learn to make these Earth-friendly wraps to give as gifts. This craft is free, but registration is required. Please call 423-239-1100 to register to ensure enough materials are available.
ONGOING
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and now on TikTok at scpl_tn
• Help us improve! We want to serve our community in the best ways possible, but we need to know what our community needs and wants in order to do that. Please take a few minutes to answer our survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can't make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.