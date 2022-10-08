Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Join the Haunted Reading Challenge in October. Sign up, join a team, and log your time reading. Earn extra points by completing pop-up reading challenges. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Bingo for Books will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5-7 p.m. in the library's auditorium. Spooky bingo is ideal for families. No registration required.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Sew with Me: Bats for students in grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. in the library's auditorium. Sew felt bats. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Haunted Tri-Cities will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Paranormal Technology Investigations will share their findings of haunted houses in the region. No registration required.
• Computer Class: Introduction to Google Apps will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn about free apps available through Google. These apps can help you create documents, spreadsheets and other files, and be accessible from any device with internet access. No registration required.
• Genealogy: Life in the Past Lane will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Trent Hanner from the Tennessee State Library and Archives will offer guidance on using the 1950 census and treasures that can be found in earlier census years. No registration required.
• Craft & Chat: Mini Wreaths will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Make a Halloween themed mini wreath. No registration required; while supplies last.
• An Archives Open House will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Archives (on the fifth floor of Kingsport City Hall). Celebrate the move to City Hall and tour the Archives. No registration required.
• The Friends of the Kingsport Archives Betty Gibson Memorial Lecture Series will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the BMA room of Kingsport City Hall. Dr. Tom Lee will present a lecture, "1822 King’s Port; Gateway to Tennessee." No registration required.
• Behind the Book: Rita Sims Quillen will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Quillen will be launching her newest book, "Some Notes You Hold." No registration required.
• Potions and Succulents will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Plant a succulent in a Halloween planter, and make a color changing potion. No registration required; while supplies last.