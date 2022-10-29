Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Parachute Play, for children 3-5, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play games with a parachute. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Fall Leaf Painting, ideal for preschool and elementary aged children, will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Create a leaf painting. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR TEENS
• STEM Lab, for teens grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about constellations. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Club will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive genealogy group open to all ages and experience levels. No registration required.
• Vipassana Noting Meditation seminar will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join guest speaker Stefen to learn more about the mindfulness practice. No registration required.
• Lost State Writer’s Guild Nanowrimo Roundtable and Book Signings will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join a roundtable discussion to help you get started on your next writing project. After the roundtable, stay for discussions about the author’s latest books. No registration required.
• • •
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St. To learn more about library events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event- calendar.