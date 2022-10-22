Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Haunted Reading Challenge, all month. Sign up, join a team, and log your reading. Earn extra points by completing pop up reading challenges. Sign-up at https:// kingsportlibrary. beanstack.com.
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown! Strollers, kids, and friendly dogs welcome! No registration required. Walk canceled if temperature is 40 degrees or less.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Boo Bash, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Decorate mugs, paint rocks, and participate in a costume contest. Event will be held in the library’s auditorium. No registration required. Snacks, drinks and supplies included while they last.
FOR ADULTS
• Anime Craft Night will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for crafts inspired by anime. No registration required.
• Genealogy: Life in the Past Lane, Preserving Family Archives will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. City Archivist Brianne Wright will share tips on how to start preserving your family archives for future generations. No registration required.