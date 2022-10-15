Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome.
• Join the Haunted Reading Challenge in October. Sign up, join a team, and log your time reading. Earn extra points by completing pop-up reading challenges. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club for grades K-5 will be held Monday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Build a mini trebuchet, and see how far a pumpkin can go.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Genealogy: Life in the Past Lane for grades 4-12 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Explore genealogy resources to find the truth about a local ghost story.
• Teen Gaming Hour for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Mash Bros” or “Splatoon” on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox.
FOR ADULTS
• Haunted RPG will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Drop in for a day of haunted gaming. There’ll be tabletop card games and board games, as well as a game of “Call of Cthulu” for those interested in a tabletop RPG session.