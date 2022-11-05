Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Rawr Like a Dinosaur, ideal for families, will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Celebrate Dinovember with dinosaur crafts and games. No registration required
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Binding, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn the basics of book binding and make your own journal. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Computer Class: Storing and Backing Up Photos will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn about various options to store photos. No registration required
• Behind the Book: Jesse Graves will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Graves will discuss his work including four poetry collections. No registration required.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.