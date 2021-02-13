This is how rumors get started.
I’ve never been married and have only one brother. But I have two “sisters- in-law.” I was an usher when my brother Keith married my sister- in-law Kim at Allandale in June 1980. I was 17. I remember it well.
I’m not sure Kim knew then about Keith’s “first wife.” I didn’t give it much thought until 2002 when I ran into my “first sister-in-law,” Jane Loggans Haynes.
It was at a high school graduation party somewhere in Fairacres. I was there because my bestie Vicki Cooper Trammell’s son Nick Cooper was among the honorees. Jane and I hadn’t crossed paths in so long it was Vicki who pointed out our families had been childhood friends.
I quickly joked that Vicki didn’t know Jane was my in-law. I also was with Vicki the last time I saw Jane. It was so dark I wouldn’t have seen her had she not noticed us. We all were leaving a showing of “Hocus Pocus” at Bays Mountain Park one fall evening in 2018.
Unlike the wedding at Allandale, I don’t remember Keith’s first wedding, the one to Jane. But I was less than a year old, according to my sister Pam’s (Fagans) and cousin Sue’s (Hurd Mullins) memories. That means Keith himself was only 4 or so. And the wedding was in our yard.
I’ve written before about the time I “ran away” to Aunt Bonnie’s house at the other end of the 1300 block of East Sullivan Street. Well, that’s where Keith and Jane were taken on their “honeymoon.” We called her “Janie” back then, and everyone called me “Johnny.”
Aunt Bonnie was cousin Sue’s mother, and Jane and her family were their family’s next door neighbors in the early 1960s. I recently was (again) moving stacks of old photos, photo albums, and boxes of photos. One album has come unbound. It’s the old-fashioned kind with dark construction- paper-like pages, with photos held in place by metallic gold or silver corners.
One of the loose pages had served as the official wedding album for the children-at-play pretend wedding of Keith and Jane. I wondered how that came to be that day’s “game.” Was there a television show or movie that had recently featured a wedding scene?
“We were just looking for something to entertain ourselves, I guess,” Sue told me. “You know, back then, we just had to make our own fun.”
Sue and Pam each said Keith and Jane, as younger members of the group, were pretty much used as dress-up dolls who didn’t talk back that day. I asked Sue if the older kids held a mock divorce to undo the wedding vows.
“No,” Sue answered with a laugh. “I guess we were too young to watch ‘Divorce Court.’ ”
Mom of course remembers the “wedding” happened, but she wasn’t “in” on that day’s activities until the bridal party headed off on the “honeymoon.” She thinks, looking at the pictures, that Jane’s wedding dress might have been fashioned, partly, from what had been her best (well ... only) crinoline when she’d married Dad and moved to East Sullivan Street a few years earlier.
Mom, Pam and Sue all want to say the “wedding” took place in 1963, when Mom would have been busy with an infant/toddler (me). It was a time and place when neighborhood children were considered safe playing outdoors, and older ones, especially cousins or siblings, were trusted to watch out for the younger ones. When parents’ old clothes and a bit of imagination could fill summer days with fun and friendship. When a pretend wedding and pulling the “bride and groom” down the block in our little red wagon — “Just Married” scrawled across the back in chalk — banished boredom until everyone scattered home at dinner time.
I’m glad that even though I wasn’t old enough to have been around that particular day, I went on to grow up playing in the neighborhood in much the same way.
I miss it.
Happy Valentine’s Day!