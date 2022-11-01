LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

Being taught not to interrupt adult conversations, including phone conversations, benefits the child as much as or more than it benefits adults, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently.

A parent recently wrote me, asking, “What’s the most important social courtesy to teach a child?”

