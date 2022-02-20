In hindsight, I probably should have published this article last week when some of you might have been looking for a homemade Valentine’s Day treat for your sweetheart, family — or self (speaking for a friend).
I’m going to share Mom’s current go-to homemade sweet: chocolate pie.
After years of trying to pass down her own signature recipes to her five granddaughters, Mom has had a recipe handed up to her from a great-granddaughter.
My great niece Taylor, 14, shared the pie, then the recipe for the pie during Mom’s last visit in North Carolina. Mom declared it the best chocolate pie she’s ever had and we were both surprised at the simplicity of the recipe.
- I’ve lost track of how many times we’ve made the pie(s) since Mom returned from her holiday visit with my brother and sister-
- in-law, Keith and Kim, at their home in Raleigh. Mom would interject here that she was gone “SEVEN (quick breath in) TEEN days!.
Since Taylor’s days as a toddler, she’s been interested in gardening, harvesting, preserving and cooking food. She shares my passion for good olives (emphasis on “good”) and antipasti in general. Her chosen menu for her birthday one year: a wide selection of meats. In her earliest years of grade school, a teacher once pulled Taylor’s mother, my niece Anne-Catherine Leone, aside to ask about Taylor’s almost daily lunch side of olives, often accompanied by green beans. The woman apparently feared this wasn’t a choice. She obviously had not watched Taylor’s enthusiasm when eating either olives (good ones) or green beans.
As an old fat guy who hopes his nieces and nephews remember to slide him some treats in a few years at “the home,” I was happy to hear Taylor’s branched out into pie making. And oh, what a pie!
The recipe she hand wrote for Mom to bring home remains in a prominent spot on the refrigerator. It’s so easy, though, Mom and I both pretty much have it memorized. Frankly, Mom wasn’t real hip on me sharing it here. She has not had time to take it much anywhere yet, so I can’t blame her. Ha!
Taylor, however, said have at it. She explained her mother actually experimented with the recipe for several years before settling on the now-final version. Anne-Catherine told me more. She began her experiment in an effort to reproduce one of the most famous pies in North Carolina: Chocolate Chess Pie from the Angus Barn steakhouse in Raleigh. The restaurant, according to my online research, has given the recipe out to customers over the years.
Anne-Catherine’s and Taylor’s (and now, Mom’s) version differs slightly from online versions cited as being straight from the Angus Barn (odd thing is, some of those recipes differ from one another). The irony of Mom first trying the pie and getting the recipe from Taylor just a couple of months ago is that I have had a copy of Our State magazine, from 2018, in a stack of cookbooks in Mom’s kitchen. It’s been there at least a year. The cover story was “The Legendary & Landmark Pies of North Carolina.”
That article and other mentions of the Angus Barn’s Chocolate Chess Pie that I’ve found online indicate the restaurant, a staple of fine dining in Raleigh for more than six decades, prepares 100 of the pies per day. It’s $10 a slice on the menu. Whole pies are available for carryout or shipment.
As for sharing this family’s adaption of the pie, Anne-Catherine had this to say when I asked about including it in a column:
“Of course you can write about it! We’d love that. The recipe is not a secret. I believe good food brings us all together so I never keep recipes a secret if someone else can benefit from it. I made up the recipe trying to re-create the famous Angus Barn pie. It’s very close after several years of practice but I actually like ours better.”
Taylor has the recipe below memorized now and takes a pie to every occasion.