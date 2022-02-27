I didn’t know there would be a sequel to “The best chocolate pie” until cousin Phyllis phoned Mom last Monday.
She offered a rebuttal in the way of her own recipe for chocolate chess pie, which she’s been making for more than 50, perhaps closer to 60, years.
“My Aunt Bonnie gave me this recipe when I got married,” Phyllis (Hunt Manis) told me a few days later. “So I know I’ve been making it more than 50 years.”
I call Phyllis “cousin” as I do all my cousins-in-law. She and my first cousin, Waymond Manis (son of Mom’s late sister Ann Wallen Manis Addington) married in the mid 1960s, when I was a toddler who lived to torment my “new” cousin Phyllis, who with her blond hair and svelte figure I likened to Doris Day.
Phyllis has won many awards over the years for her cooking and baking skills. So I wasn’t insulted that she would call to offer me the “real way to make a chocolate chess pie.”
Her paternal aunt, Bonnie Hunt Justis, lived in Greeneville for many years where her husband owned a “filling station” and at one time had the contract to provide bus transportation to Eastman employees who needed to get from Greeneville and environs to the plant each shift each day.
They also at one point owned a grocery store in the Baileyton area of Greene County, Phyllis said, which somehow included her Aunt Bonnie preparing and serving food.
“Aunt Bonnie always was a good cook,” Phyllis said. “She sent me many recipes over the years. But the chocolate chess pie was the first she sent me when I was a newlywed. She said it is the easiest thing to make to take somewhere in a hurry because you’ve always got everything to go in it already in your kitchen — as long as you’ve got Hershey’s cocoa. She said if you need pies to take when there’s been a death in a neighbor’s family, stir up two pies and take those and you can get it done in a hurry.”
The pie recipe I published in my column last week is called chocolate chess pie, and I promoted the ease with which it is made.
Phyllis said she hadn’t made the recipe I printed, but she thought her Aunt Bonnie’s recipe sounded much easier and left fewer dishes and utensils to clean up afterward.
“All you do is stir them up and bake them and you are done,” Phyllis said of her chocolate chess pie recipe, which is a favorite of her now-grown daughters.
I tried her recipe yesterday. It did turn out two beautiful, delicious chocolate pies. There are differences in taste and texture from the pie recipe I published last week, from my great-niece Taylor and her mom, my niece Anne-Catherine Leone. They describe their recipe as a tribute to the famous chocolate chess pie served at the Angus Barn Steakhouse in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Which pie do I recommend? Both. Each offers a rich chocolate flavor.
As far as ease of preparation, I’m going to have to say I think Phyllis’ Aunt Bonnie’s recipe had a few more steps and, because I mixed it with a wooden spoon (as instructed by Phyllis) instead of an electric mixer, it was tiring.
Using the spoon however, or a strong wire whisk if you have one, is a key factor in making sure the pies turn out with the aimed-for sheen on the filling, once cut, and the hoped-for crispy layer on top, Phyllis said.
“Aunt Bonnie said you have to add the ingredients in the exact order in the recipe and to whisk in each egg separately — I always use a wooden spoon — or your pies wouldn’t have that glazed look and crispy crust,” Phyllis said.
This pie produced a slightly deeper filling, with a more pudding-ish texture. But it would be some thick pudding. Last week’s recipe produces a more fudge-like, gooey filling.
I am happy to have both recipes. I am sure I will use each many times over in the years to come. Mom and I typically have all the ingredients for either recipe on hand, even frozen pie crusts.
Speaking of the crusts, Aunt Bonnie made hers from scratch and if Phyllis were entering a contest she’d do the same. But these days, like me, she uses frozen “store bought.” I failed to mention last week that Taylor and Anne-Catherine make their crusts from scratch and gluten free.
Happy baking!