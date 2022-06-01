MINNEAPOLIS — If you’ve been to a lot of weddings, you’ve probably seen it happen.
The couple walk out to the dance floor, gazing sweetly into each other’s eyes. Whitney Houston’s or Dolly Parton’s divine voice fills the room. Mom and most of the aunts immediately start bawling. The first chorus comes up, and everyone sings along in their head. And some (often unfortunately) sing it out loud:
“I-I-I-I will always love you.”
But then comes this part:
“So goodbye. Please don’t cry. We both know I’m not what you need.”
Say what now?
As a professional events DJ for 10 years, Kelsey Burns has seen awkward moments like this too many times.
“Everyone knows and loves to belt out the chorus,” Burns said. “But it’s about a breakup!”
This is why input from a professional can come in handy when it comes to wedding music.
You don’t want Whitney telling you that splitting up is a good thing. You don’t want Adele asking to find someone (else) like you. Not to mention, you don’t want tender-eared great-aunts storming out in a huff because Missy Elliott or 2 Live Crew seemed like a fun jam to pack the dance floor.
With all that in mind, we asked a group of Twin Cities DJs and singers with ample wedding experience to suggest good — and bad — songs for your big day.
More than anything, all these wedding vets stressed that the music should fall within your own wheelhouse.
“The song selection should ideally reflect the couple and their tastes — it should be something that is meaningful to them,” said ace record spinner Jake Rudh, who oversees many matrimonial events in addition to his Transmission dance nights and Current radio show.
Roosevelt Mansfield, who helms weddings as DJ Digie, added, “I’m big on making sure the clients know that ‘tradition’ is overrated and might not represent who you are.”
That sentiment aside, though, here’s where the experts did offer to weigh in.
Best songs for the ceremony
“La Vie en Rose,” Louis Armstrong.
“Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey.
Anything you connect with.
Something short.
Not so great for the ceremony: “Canon in D,” Johann Pachelbel (overpicked); “All of Me,” John Legend (also overdone); “You Say It Best When You Say Nothing At All,” Keith Whitley (“It always seems to come off like the groom is telling the bride, ‘It’s great when you don’t talk’”).
Best songs for the couple’s first dance
“For You,” Kenny Lattimore.
“At Last,” Etta James.
Your song. “This song will always be ‘your song’ — choose one that is memorable and meaningful.”
Not so great: “I Will Always Love You,” Dolly Parton or Whitney Houston; “Someone Like You,” Adele; “You Make My Dreams,” Hall & Oates; anything with sad lyrics.
Best songs for father/mother dance
“My Girl,” The Temptations.
“What a Wonderful World,” Louis Armstrong.
“The Way You Look Tonight,” Frank Sinatra.
“He Didn’t Have to Be,” Brad Paisley. Picked for the stepdads.
Best for packing the dance floor
“September,” Earth, Wind & Fire.
“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.
“Brown Eyed Girl,” “Respect,” “Uptown Funk,” “Party in the USA,” etc.