Ghosts and goblins looking for treats in Southwest Virginia will see towns observing Halloween on different days this year.
Lee County
• Jonesville: Trick-or-Treating in Jonesville will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m. The town will once again be having Trick-or-Treating in Cumberland Bowl Park as well as town households participating this year. Any individual, group or business that would like to set up in the park to distribute candy can contact the town at (276) 346-1151.
• Pennington Gap: Trick-or-Treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m. The Lee Theater and WSWV Radio will host a free showing of the 1978 John Carpenter horror classic “Halloween” at the Lee Theatre on Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. after the Trick-or-Treating. The Lee Theater will also host a free showing of the animated “The Addams Family” on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.
Scott County
Tourism Director Pam Cox said countywide Trick-or-Treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-9 p.m.
Gate City hosts King Alleyween on Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8:30 p.m.
Norton
Norton will observe Halloween with two nights of events.
• Halloween Spooktacular Table Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30. This block party event will be on a closed section of Park Avenue between 7th and 8th streets across from the Chamber of Commerce parking lot. The event features music, a costume contest, kids’ activities, food, candy for the kids and a beer and wine garden for adults.
• Citywide Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m.
Wise County
Towns will observe Halloween on different days. Countywide, Trick-or-Treating will be held Sunday from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Pound, 5-8 p.m., with a Trunk-or-Treat and costume contest for various age groups at Town Hall.
• Appalachia, 5-8 p.m. Households not wanting to participate are asked to turn off their porch lights from 5-8 p.m.
• St. Paul: 5-7 p.m., with Trunk-or-Treat at Matthews Park. Masks are required past the park gates.
Sunday, Oct. 31
• Wise, 5-8 p.m.
• Coeburn, 6-9 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m. on Front Street with costume contest by age group.
• Big Stone Gap, 5-8 p.m., with the Haunted Visitor Center at 306 Wood Ave.