LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-DMT

A Fitbit is like an ankle monitor for your wrist. It doesn’t track the places you go; it tracks how many steps you take to get to the places you go.

 Dreamstime/TNS

This is the week I move to the top of the leader board in a Fitbit competition. This is exciting because when you are of a “certain age,” others begin to count you out, and there’s nothing like being counted in. Especially if the “in” is in first place.

As you probably know, a Fitbit is like an ankle monitor for your wrist. It doesn’t track the places you go; it tracks how many steps you take to get to the places you go.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.