KINGSPORT — Summer reading programs offering “Oceans of Possibilities” for readers of all ages kick off throughout the region this week.
Here’s a brief look at some of the bounty reading enthusiasts will discover during this year’s summer reading adventure:
KINGSPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY
In Kingsport, readers of all ages are encouraged to log summer reading time from June 1 through July 29 to earn various rewards. All reading counts, so be sure to include time for audiobooks, ebooks, fan fiction and school assignments, too. Participants can sign up online at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
Youth events will be held Mondays at 4 p.m. and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and include things like stamp making, pirates galore park, Mr. Bond’s Science Guys, seashore crafts and more.
There’ll be preschool storytimes on Tuesdays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and Time for Two’s storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. There’ll also be special pop-up storytime events on June 6 and July 11 at Preston Forest Park and on June 20 and July 25 at Ridgefields Park. The pop-up events begin at 5:30 p.m.
Summer reading events for teens will be held Thursdays at 4 p.m. and most Saturdays at 3 p.m. Teen programs will include themed programming plus cooking classes and gaming hours. Special adult programming will include Tuesday Art, June 14 through July 19, at 6 p.m.; Using Heritage Quest for Genealogy and Research on June 22 at 2 p.m.; and Home Canning on July 13 at 2 p.m.
Other highlights of the summer reading program for all ages at Glen Bruce Park include Friday Lunchtime Live concerts at noon from June 3 through July 15; Ocean Yoga on June 6, June 20 and July 11 at noon; and a Behind the Book Author Festival on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A special river cleanup will be held July 9 from 3-5 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Park.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. For a detailed schedule of summer reading events and more information, visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
SULLIVAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
The summer reading program at the Sullivan County Public Library branches runs from June 1 through July 31. Children and adults can register for the program online at https://scpltn.readsquared.com, where reading times and branch program participation will be logged for participants to reach goals and track progress.
Throughout June and July, storytimes and book clubs at each branch will be geared towards the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme with topics ranging from jellyfish and whales to pirates and coral reefs, and including titles like “Into the Drowning Deep,” “Montauk” and “Last True Poets of the Sea.” Storytime programs will include themed crafts, like paper plate fish, pool noodle sea creatures, floating jellyfish in bottles and origami whales.
Summer reading programs at the Sullivan County branch libraries will feature visits from local specialists who work with fish, turtles, otters and other assorted sea creatures and their habitats. Guest speakers will include Bays Mountain staff, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to share about streams and their inhabitants, Warrior’s Path State Park rangers, the Kingsport Aquatic Center staff to discuss water fun and safety, TWRA Fish & Wildlife to discuss fish hatcheries, and more.
A special summer reading kickoff event for all Sullivan County library branches will be held June 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. There’ll be a Kids’ Zone with face painting and lots of fun craft projects based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme.
In addition, the Sullivan Main branch in Blountville will host kickoff games, crafts, snacks and entertainment on June 3 at 10:30 a.m., as will the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City on June 4 at 11 a.m. At Bloomingdale, there’ll be a special mid-summer event on June 29 at 10 a.m.
When summer reading wraps up in late July, the branches will host celebrations with fun activities, prizes and awards.
Anyone interested in learning more can call or stop by one of the branches: Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville (423) 279-2714; Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport (423) 288-1310; Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport (423) 239-1100; Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport (423) 349-5990 and Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City (423) 538-1980.
For a complete schedule, visit www.scpltn.org.
HAWKINS COUNTY
Registration for the summer reading program is also underway at the three Hawkins County libraries: H.B. Stamps in Rogersville, Surgoinsville and Church Hill.
The summer reading program kickoff for all ages will be held at the Church Hill Public Library (412 E. Main Blvd.) on June 17 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Bond and the Science Guys.
Additional programs are planned June 23, June 30 and July 7 at 10 a.m. for ages 6-11 and June 24, July 1 and July 8 at 10 a.m. for ages 3-5. The program will wrap up with a picnic and splash pad fun at Derrick Park on July 15 at noon.
In Rogersville, festivities kick off June 1 with special programs throughout the month on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Visit the H.B. Stamps Facebook page or call (423) 272-8710 for details.
There’ll be plenty of ocean-themed fun at the Surgoinsville Public Library as well. Visit the library’s Facebook page or call (423) {span}345-4805. To learn more, visit www.hawkinslibraries.org.