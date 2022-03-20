BLOUNTVILLE — A two-hour pet adoption event on Saturday was deemed a success with two kittens adopted out of six animals brought out from the Sullivan County Animal Shelter.
The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism hosted the event at the Sullivan County Visitors’ Information Center. It was the first time an adoption event has been held at the center. Organizers said hopefully more will follow, perhaps on a quarterly basis.
The visitors’ center, located in the historic old sheriff’s home off Highway 394 in the Blountville Historic District, houses exhibits on county history and provides tourism information to visitors.
Matthew Johnson is interim director of the Department of Archives and Tourism.
Johnson said he has been partnering with other departments and community groups to bring more events and use to the visitors’ center in recent months.