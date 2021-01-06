BRISTOL — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will conduct a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at Bristol Dragway for those eligible under phases 1a1 and 1a2 (see list below) as well as for anyone over the age of 75.
The health department has more than 1,000 doses of vaccine, and service is first-come, first-served, with no appointments required or taken, officials told the Times News late Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the agency administered more than 800 doses of vaccine during a drive-through clinic at the department's main office in Blountville.
Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the health department, told the Times News the hours of the drive-through clinic at Bristol Dragway are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and the clinic will continue daily as the department is able to secure vaccine. May said a shipment of 2,000 doses is expected late Friday or no later than Monday. A second vaccine clinic is scheduled to open on Monday at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
The Kingsport event, however, is not drive-through. Participants are encouraged to make appointments to make it easier to maintain social distancing and other precautions as they come inside for vaccinations.
Sullivan County residents are the primary target for these clinics, as distribution of the vaccine across the state is based on population. But May said no one will be turned away as long as they are eligible either under 1a1 or 1a2, or are age 75 or older.
If you go:
• Because the daily schedule is subject to change depending on vaccine availability, check the Sullivan County Regional Health Department website, www.sullivanhealth.org, for the latest information.
• Vehicles will enter at the Bristol Dragway entrance off Highway 394, make an immediate right and follow the service road to Copperhead Road. At Copperhead Road, vehicles will make a left, go over the hill and follow the line to the vaccination registration point.
• All individuals will receive the vaccinations in their vehicles.
• Once individuals are vaccinated, their vehicles will be directed to a waiting area before being released.
• May said those with a low risk of adverse reaction to the vaccine will be asked to wait 15 minutes, and those with a higher risk will be asked to wait up to 30 minutes.
• Bring identification of some kind and verification, if you have something (like an employee badge), to show what makes you eligible under phases 1a1 or 1a2. Driver's licenses are a typical identification used to verify age.
• Expect to wait in line (in your vehicle).
• There are no restrooms available once you enter the line. Plan accordingly.
• Everyone must remain inside their vehicle at all times while in line and during the wait time afterward.
• The health department's on-hand doses are the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second booster shot in three weeks (the Moderna vaccine's second shot is four weeks after the initial shot).
Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway has committed to making the site available to the health department for up to two months.
“We are proud to partner with the Sullivan County Health Department and open our facility to assist with the COVID-19 vaccination process,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway. “Anytime we are presented with an opportunity to utilize this great facility to support our community, especially an initiative of this magnitude, we are eager to help.”