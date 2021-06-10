BLOUNTVILLE — Free meals for the summer have started in Sullivan County, the Sullivan County public school system has announced. Additionally, a food distribution program by the school system and a local food bank will start later this month.
The Sullivan County Summer Feeding Program runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday for those 18 and younger, with no residency or enrollment requirements.
The feeding program locations where meals for those 18 and younger may be picked up are Miller Perry, Bluff City, Indian Springs and Ketron elementary schools, school nutrition supervisor Amber Anderson said.
Additionally, supplemental food boxes will be distributed at those four locations on the following Fridays: June 11, June 18, June 25 and July 2.
A separate food distribution program by Sullivan County Schools and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will be held at four other locations across the county later this month.
They will be:
• Southview Community Center, 1235 Moreland Drive, Kingsport, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23. That is in the Sullivan South Heights Middle School (former Sullivan South High School) zone;
• Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3320 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, in the former Sullivan North High/Middle schools zone;
• Blountville Christian Church, 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, in the Sullivan Central Middle School zone; and
• First Baptist Church, 199 Cherry Road, Piney Flats, from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, in the Sullivan East High School zone.
Students are not required to be with parents or guardians picking up the food boxes in the June 23-24 distributions.