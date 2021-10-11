BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy issued the following scam alert Monday afternoon:
Someone claiming to be Cassidy, SCSO Captain Andy Seabolt, District Attorney General Barry Staubus, or Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell is soliciting "payment" for "missing jury duty."
WARNING SIGNS
• The scammer will almost never accept traditional forms of payment such as cash, check, or credit card but rather demand that you purchase pre-paid money cards and then tell you to give them the account numbers of these cards over the phone, so the money can be accessed remotely.
• If you receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement saying you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest and the only way to resolve the matter is by paying a fine and court costs, whatever you do, don’t send them any money. It’s a scam.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that legitimate law enforcement officials would never operate this way, Cassidy said.
“We would never extort payment to satisfy an outstanding arrest warrant. Moreover, no legitimate entity would ever demand payment in the form of a pre-paid money card and refuse all other traditional forms of payment," Cassidy said.
WHAT TO DO
If there is ever any question regarding the legitimacy of this type of call, please consult an actual law enforcement officer and/or a trusted financial adviser prior to turning over any funds or personal information.