BLOUNTVILLE — An old telephone scam has resurfaced, according to a warning issued Wednesday by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
If you receive a call from someone claiming there is a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty and you must send money, it isn't coming from the sheriff's office.
The SCSO's press release stated the agency wants to remind everyone that no one from the sheriff's office will contact citizens to advise them that they have missed jury duty and that there is a warrant for their arrest.
Likewise, no law enforcement agency will contact a citizen and tell them that they need to pay any amount of money to avoid incarceration, according to the release, which advised similar scams have circulated for a number of years now.
If someone receives a call and they are unsure as to the legitimacy of the call, they should end that call and immediately contact whatever agency or organization the caller claimed to represent.