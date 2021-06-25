BLOUNTVILLE — Online “newsroom” Stacker.com has ranked Sullivan County the best county in Tennessee for retirees.
Stacker based its “best counties to retire to” lists for each state on information it gathered from another website, NICHE, which gives localities grades based on key factors “such as weather, crime rates, residents 65 and older, housing costs, and access to amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities, and doctors, in an attempt to measure the appeal of an area for retirement.”
For Tennessee, Sullivan County came in at No. 1, with the following profile:
• Population: 157,050
• Median home value: $141,300 (72% own)
• Median rent: $668 (28% rent)
• Median household income: $46,684
• Top places to live: Kingsport (A-), Colonial Heights (B+), Bristol (B+)
“Buyers and sellers of real estate alike, when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property, will nearly always reply ‘location, location, location. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic,” Stacker reported on June 9. “Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the ranking makes sense to him.
“I’m not surprised we’re the best county in the state for retirees,” Venable said. “I’m surprised we’ve been discovered as such by a group like this. It just makes sense when you look at the criteria. We’ve known for years that people looking to retire of course want to move to an area with excellent health care, a low crime rate and low cost of living. We’ve got all those things and more.”
Other Northeast Tennessee counties that made it into Stacker’s top 25 in the state included:
Washington County (No. 6)
• Population: 127,805
• Median home value: $163,000 (64% own)
• Median rent: $757 (36% rent)
• Median household income: $48,334
• Top places to live: Johnson City (A), Jonesborough (B+), Oak Grove (B-)
Greene County (No. 9)
• Population: 68,834
• Median home value: $122,400 (74% own)
• Median rent: $620 (26% rent)
• Median household income: $42,595
• Top places to live: Tusculum (A-), Greeneville (B), Mosheim (C)
Unicoi County (No. 16)
• Population: 17,811
• Median home value: $129,500 (72% own)
• Median rent: $630 (28% rent)
• Median household income: $41,890
• Top places to live: Unicoi (B), Banner Hill (B-), Erwin (B-)
Hamblen County (No. 24)
• Population: 64,132
• Median home value: $137,900 (67% own)
• Median rent: $735 (33% rent)
• Median household income: $43,619
• Top places to live: Morristown (B-)