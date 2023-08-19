Sullivan and Washington County 4-H Clubs held their annual 4-H Poultry Show and Sale on Aug. 5 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

Thirty-four 4-H’ers participated this year by returning five of their full-grown Black Australorp or Buff Orpington hens to the auction. The auctioneer was Ron Ramsey.



Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you