Sullivan and Washington County 4-H Clubs held their annual 4-H Poultry Show and Sale on Aug. 5 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
Thirty-four 4-H’ers participated this year by returning five of their full-grown Black Australorp or Buff Orpington hens to the auction. The auctioneer was Ron Ramsey.
All 4-H’ers received ribbons, prize money and a refund on the cost of their chicks for their efforts in the chick chain project. The Grand and Reserve Champions from each county also received a trophy and an additional monetary gift and a gift card from Tractor Supply.
Sullivan County winners for Black Australorp hens were Bentlee Blair, Grand Champion, and Cole Williams, Reserve Grand Champion. Sullivan front-runners for Buff Orptington went to Cooper Williams, Grand Champion, and Taylor Chapman, Reserve Grand Champion.
Washington County champs for Black Australorps were Jonathan Hayes, Grand Champion, and Annabell Wilhite, Reserve Grand Champion. Victors for Buff Orpington breed went to Irlie Haney, Grand Champion, and Sheldon Sutphin, Reserve Grand Champion.
Other members showcasing their Australorp hens were Emeline Achey, Chloe Folkner, Amelia Green, Noah Hilton, Elijah Horne, Mason Light, Carter Martin, Abby Ryals and Parker Tinsley (Sullivan County) and Addison Davis, Mirabelle Leigh and Aiden Lowe (Washington County).
Youth presenting their Orpington hens included Corey Lane, Graham Tinsley, Adelyn Weaver and Noah Hilton (Sullivan County) and Samson Ayers, Addalyn Harris, Jacob Hayes, Case Hensley, Alyssa Holden, Elijah Manis, Dayton Martin, Max Sanders, Landon Stapleton, Carter Welker, Damien Wilder and Annabell Wilhite (Washington County).
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.