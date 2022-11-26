KINGSPORT — Exchange Place Living History Farm will celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” 1850s style with its tradition-rich Christmas in the Country.

Artisans, craftsmen, food vendors, and volunteers in period costumes will whisk visitors back in time to demonstrate wintertime farm life and offer a unique glimpse into how our ancestors would have set up for the holidays.

