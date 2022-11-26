KINGSPORT — Exchange Place Living History Farm will celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” 1850s style with its tradition-rich Christmas in the Country.
Artisans, craftsmen, food vendors, and volunteers in period costumes will whisk visitors back in time to demonstrate wintertime farm life and offer a unique glimpse into how our ancestors would have set up for the holidays.
Christmas in the Country will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Road. It is the final public event of the year at the historic site, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
This year’s Christmas in the Country will feature a special remembrance for Exchange Place volunteer Dennis Marshall. A Master Gardener and longtime member of the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, Marshall passed away unexpectedly this year. In his memory, Exchange Place plans to plant a small grove of American chestnut trees and is inviting community members to donate to the cause of helping to restore this species.
The traditional Yule Log Ceremony will cap off the day’s festivities at about 4:15 p.m. Originated by the Vikings, it served as a way for them to honor their gods and request good luck in the coming year. It spread to harvest festivals in Germany and Scandinavia, then moved to England, and eventually was brought to the New World by the Pilgrims.
The Yule Log is a Christmas in the Country tradition at Exchange Place, a symbol of peace and good will for the community. Because it was often decorated with evergreens and sometimes sprinkled with grain or cider before it was finally lit, organizers encourage everyone to bring a twig and to wear fine, colorful headgear.
“We will be singing several traditional carols and conclude the day with a cup of hot wassail, which helps us to emphasize the spirit of health and friendship,” said volunteer Marshall Adesman.
Before the Yule Log Ceremony, there’ll be plenty of holiday merriment for all ages throughout the day.
Mountain City’s Vickie Price will have wreaths and roping made with a wide variety of freshly cut greenery available for purchase. She’ll be joined by more than two dozen folk arts and crafts vendors with everything from hand-crafted wooden items and handmade baskets to pottery, jewelry and handmade greeting cards available for purchase.
Master clock mechanic Rod Groenewold will have some of his historic timepieces on display and for sale, along with an antique Seth Thomas clock he is offering in a silent auction to the highest bidder. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit Exchange Place.
And it’s always a good idea to come hungry, as there’ll be plenty of baked goods, granolas and other foods available to eat on site, enjoy later or take home for gifts.
The event also marks the opening of the site’s reconstructed hearth kitchen. It’s been closed for the past year for a major renovation by historic contractor Mike Faust and volunteer Heather Gilreath, who replaced decimated logs, leveled the building, expanded the porches, and made other improvements.
During Christmas in the Country, the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society will christen the restored space by preparing foods that the Gaines and Preston families might have enjoyed during the Christmas season — items such as salsify fritters, cinnamon waffles, and ginger cakes.
The Junior Apprentices will also be demonstrating 19th-century children’s Christmas crafts in the School House, trimming a tabletop tree in the Gathering Room, doing more cooking in the Cook’s Cabin, and festooning the Yule Log. They’ll perform chores like chopping wood and assisting in the blacksmith shop, where the skills that were needed to make hardware and tools for the farm, fix wagon wheels and shoe the horses will be demonstrated throughout the day.
The Junior Apprentices will also have a craft booth, where they will sell a number of handmade and historically inspired goods, including tulip poplar bark baskets, hand-forged knives, “Aunt El’s” pincushions, and tin cookie cutters.
Around the farmstead, the young and young-at-heart can assist with wintertime activities like candle-dipping, decorating the traditional tree for the birds, and visiting with the animals who live at Ex- change Place year-round.
The Overmountain Weavers will be on the porch at Roseland, demonstrating weaving and spinning and sharing their handspun and handwoven items for sale.
The Burow Museum will be open with demonstrations of weaving on the restored rocker beater looms, and visitors can try weaving one of Suzanne Burow’s antique draft patterns on a smaller table loom. It is the last chance for visitors to view the museum’s exhibit of antique drafts and colorful skeins hand-dyed from garden flowers and herbs before the display is taken down for winter safekeeping.
The Museum Store with its handcrafted items will also feature a new book by longtime volunteer Billee Moore. And, on the front porch, visitors will get a sneak peek at a doll unique to Exchange Place, which will be ready for sale in the spring. Visitors are invited to come up with the historic name for it and suggest changes to the design. The doll is a followup to one created by several Exchange Place volunteers decades ago, and it and other “ol’ timey dolls” will be on display.
A kissing ball workshop is planned from 1 to 2 p.m. The cost of the workshop is $10, which includes all supplies and instruction, plus admission to the festival. Participants will use boxwood and other natural greenery to make a kissing ball to take home. Space is limited, so those interested should email exchangeplace.edu@gmail.com or call (423) 288-6071 to register in advance.
Learn more at https://www.exchangeplace.info.