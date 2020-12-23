KINGSPORT — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is continuing its tradition of serving a Christmas meal to those in need.
The church’s 19th annual Christmas dinner is fast approaching, but the event will be a little different this year because of the pandemic. Instead of an in-person dinner indoors, to-go meals will be offered.
“The Christmas Day dinner is our way of telling friends and neighbors that there is indeed ‘room at the inn’ for everyone, no exceptions. Christ’s love and salvation, through the birth of Jesus Christ, is unconditionally offered to all of us,” said Father Johnny Tuttle. “In years past, our open doors and tables were more easily shared with anyone seeking food and fellowship. This year is obviously different, and we will dearly miss our time tending to our neighborhood family in person.”
When and where: The dinner will take place Friday, Dec. 25, from 3-5 p.m., or until supplies run out. No reservations are required.
On the menu: Free of charge, guests will receive a traditional hot meal of turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce, cookies and milk, along with a bag of fruit.
Staying safe: Due to COVID-19, changes have been made to keep the event safe. The dinner will not be a sit-down event as in years past. Instead, dinners will be bagged and distributed via a drive-thru in the church parking lot or a walk-up station on the Watauga Street side of the church. Traffic coordinators will be on hand to direct guests as needed. All church helpers will be masked and equipped with hand sanitizer, and guests will be required to follow the same mask protocol.
Getting the meals: Holston Valley Medical Center/Ballad Health is sponsoring the dinner and providing the meals. Church volunteers are grateful for their generous support year after year, which has totaled more than 600 meals in recent years.
Volunteers: Around 50-60 parishioners are involved in the planning and logistics of the dinner. Deacon Chris Harpster is the dinner chair. Sherie Spencer, the “kitchen queen,” is the mastermind coordinating all the complex details of sequencing the HVMC food deliveries, food assembly and bagging.
Special bond: “While we can’t provide the warm and safe hospitality to gather together indoors this year, we were determined to continue this dinner ministry,” Harpster said. “There is a special bond between our Christmas Day dinner volunteers and guests. We especially want the community to see our love and concern for their well-being put into action.”
About the church: St. Paul’s Episcopal is the church with the “big red doors” at the corner of Watauga and Ravine, just down the street from HVMC. Community members are invited to worship with the church via Zoom and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at (423) 245-5187 or visit www.stpaulskingsportdioet.org.