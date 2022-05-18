BLOUNTVILLE — If you're a Sullivan County property owner and recently received a notice the assessment on your property changed for the 2022 tax year, your chance to appeal is at hand.
The Sullivan County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1.
The Sullivan County Property Assessor's Office sent change notice letters a few weeks ago.
And earlier this month that office announced property assessments will be available for public inspection in Room 103 of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse, 3411 Highway 126, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Anyone may inspect the records.
Hearings with the board of equalization are by appointment only and may be scheduled by calling the assessor's office at (423) 323-6455. The hearings will be in Room 103 of the courthouse.
This is not a countywide revaluation year in Sullivan County. Only properties reassessed due to changes are involved in this process. The board of equalization will hear only appeals for tax year 2022.
Any property owner who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the board should appear in person at their appointment time or send an agent acting on their behalf, possessing the owner’s written authorization.
Failure to appeal an assessment may result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal.
From the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury:
• Hearings before the county board of equalization are informal in nature. Witnesses are normally sworn, but the county board typically dispenses with formalities found in court and other administrative proceedings.
• The taxpayer, assessor and board members are normally allowed to question witnesses. Usually, the taxpayer presents his or her proof first. The assessor will then ask questions and present his or her evidence. The taxpayer may be afforded a final rebuttal.
• Upon consideration of any complaint, including any other information available, the county board of equalization may make changes, increasing or decreasing assessments and appraised values, or changing classifications or sub-classifications.
• Property owners have a right to notice and a hearing if the county board decides to make a change. Notice must be sent by U.S. mail to the last known address of the taxpayer at least five days prior to the adjournment of the county board.
• The notice must include the tax year for which the increase in assessment or change in classification is made.
• Failure of the taxpayer/owner to appear before the county board of equalization prior to its final adjournment acts as a waiver of any objection to the assessment that the taxpayer may have. The assessment as determined by the assessor is then conclusive.