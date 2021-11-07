The late Peggy Turner’s children were the first to tell me about “Eastman Dip,” a dish their family relished as they were growing up. Daughter Cindy Lemons said she even remembers the large, green chip-and-dip bowl her mother often used to serve the snack, with Bugles in the large section and Eastman Dip in the small section. Cindy’s brothers, Rob and David Turner, said they well remember their mother making the treat, but they said it goes best with Frito’s corn chips.
If you don’t know, Peggy was an early champion of downtown Kingsport and later served as a member of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Somewhere I still have a button from her first campaign. Her slogan and rallying cry: “Peggy Can!”
Peggy could. And she did. I don’t have enough room here to finish either of those sentences with Peggy’s accomplishments for the community. Her talents also included cooking and entertaining family and friends.
Cindy recently asked if I happened to have an actual recipe for Eastman Dip.
“I’ve never heard of it,” I replied.
This exchange took place in an ongoing online group chat several of us participate in and several other members of the group jumped in with their own memories of Eastman Dip.
Cathy Boyd Nance, Vicki Cooper Trammell, and Angelette Lambert Richardson are among the fans of “the dip.” Not everyone’s mom had called it Eastman Dip. Cindy said she knew it had cream cheese and A1 steak sauce in it, and garlic. But it wasn’t among her mother’s written-down or clipped recipes. Vicki and Angelette agreed on the basic ingredients outlined by Cindy.
Cathy, meanwhile, found one online recipe for Tennessee Eastman’s Secret Potato Chip Dip that in fact listed cream cheese, A1 and garlic (powder) as ingredients. I made a batch of that, and Cindy and Vicki agreed it was on the right track, but not “enough” flavor-wise and was more of a spread than a dip.
I searched online myself for “Eastman Dip recipe” and thought I’d struck gold when I found a link to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York. Apparently Eastman was something of what we’d call a “foodie” today. He even compiled what is referred to as “George Eastman’s Camp Cookbook.” And the museum has it.
Alas, it does not include a dip recipe (but does include some recipes I hope to try).
I emailed Betty Payne, director of corporate communications at Eastman Chemical Company’s world headquarters here in Kingsport.
“I have never heard of Eastman Dip but now I am intrigued,” Payne wrote back. “From what you’ve described of the ingredients, it does sound tasty.”
I’d mentioned Cindy thought the recipe might have been printed in the Tennessee Eastman Company newsletter way back when, because she’d found clippings of other recipes from that in-house publication among her mother’s things.
Unfortunately, Payne said, the company does not have digital copies of the TEC newsletters, so a search would have to be done manually. And well, that would be too resource-consuming just to search for a recipe that might not even exist there.
“But let me ask around and see what I can find,” Payne offered.
She followed that up with two tips.
The Archives of the City of Kingsport has a copy of “Recipes from Tennessee Eastman Company Cafeterias.” From the archives’ website’s description of the undated cookbook: “The recipes had previously been published in the Tennessee Eastman Company News, a company newsletter. At the time they were printed in the newsletters, the author’s identity was kept a secret. The mystery author turned out to be H. Von Bramer, a superintendent of the Organic Chemicals Division. Bramer worked for Eastman for over 40 years.”
The other tip was a link to the same online recipe I’d already seen.
I also searched online for “A1 cream cheese dip” and found something I believe could be the origins of this particular dip. A vintage advertisement promoted A1 to housewives as not just for steaks, but a “full rack of spices” ready at hand to add to all sorts of dishes. The example used: a “3-minute appetizer” consisting of ... ta-dah ... a block of cream cheese, plated, generously covered in A1, and surrounded by chips and crackers.
As your guests dip, the cheese and sauce would blend into a delicious spread, the ad promised.
It listed some optional ingredients.
A block of cream cheese covered in jam, jelly, cocktail sauce — or even, when visiting my paternal Uncle Harold, caviar — is not a new concept to me when it comes to snacks and appetizers. My theory is in this case someone decided to just mix the cheese and the A1, and for good measure throw in some garlic to taste and as much mayonnaise as is needed to reach their preferred level of “dippiness.”
Cindy and Vicki became my taste-testers as I tried several batches, playing with the ingredients and measurements. It boiled down to two versions. It was an easy choice for me between the two as my favorite adhered to my family’s philosophy of “more is more.”
Vicki chose it as the best as well, and Cindy gave it two thumbs-up (or, maybe, it was two Bugles up) Friday afternoon. She said it was a bit creamier than her mother’s Eastman Dip, and maybe had a tad more of the A1 “after-tang.” But she liked it better than my other finalist.
So this will be my interpretation of Peggy’s Eastman Dip. I’ve decided, with Cindy’s approval, to name it in honor of Peggy’s alter ego, country gal “Cousin Pearl.”
I give you Cousin Pearl’s Model City Mash-up.
I imagine Cousin Pearl saying, “Now get yourself a good-sized, strong- handled fork and mash, mash, mash. Stir some and then mash some more. Stir ’til your arm hurts a little or it ain’t smooth a-nuff.”
Angelette suggests using minced, fresh garlic from a jar and adding one-half teaspoon dried onion flakes. I say add or subtract whatever suits your own tastes. I’ve made dip out of equal parts Mom’s corn relish and sour cream.
Before I forget, while searching for such combinations as “Peggy, Turner, Kingsport, and Eastman” I stumbled on the Times News article on Peggy’s marriage to Robert Turner in 1960, which noted he had recently been transferred to the New York City office of Eastman Chemical Products, Inc., to work in the Home Furnishings and Merchandising Department. The couple, after a short wedding trip, would be living in New York City. Maybe Peggy picked up the Eastman Dip recipe elsewhere in the Eastman empire.
My reimagined version of Peggy’s Eastman Dip will likely join my list of easy dips to serve or take along to gatherings. I have a list of standards from throughout my life and I’m sharing two here. In recent years, I’ve come to depend heavily on dip mixes branded and sold by Biltmore.
From the 1970s I give you my sister Pam’s take on California Dip.
From the 1980s I give you what many of you will undoubtedly assume is Rotelle Dip. And you’re close. But I had never heard of Rotelle in 1982 when my then-new friend Janice Wilson, Ph.D., and I were introduced to Crockpot Dip while visiting a couple of her former colleagues in Athens, Georgia, where the husband taught at the University of Georgia. I spread the recipe among my family and friends. The biggest difference from what I see today as a standard version of this type dip is their recipe included a can of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup.
I always think of Dr. Janice Wilson when I make or eat this dip, so I have renamed it Dr. J’s Guilty Pleasure Dip.
I’ve served it with optional trimmings such as chopped lettuce, hot peppers, sour cream, and diced fresh tomatoes. I’ve used it as a topping for baked potatoes. My father used to put it on his scrambled eggs.
“Dip. Dip. Dip.”
When that was my response to Mom when she asked what my column was about this week, she shook with laughter. My look told her I was taken aback. She said it reminded her of an old joke a neighbor told us when I was about 10, a joke we’d laughed about just a few days ago when I remembered it out of the blue. Oh, “blue,” too, is in the joke. So remind me someday to tell you the dip, dip, dip joke.