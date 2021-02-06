I haven’t gotten my DNA test results back yet. But I got something better that for a few minutes last week made me feel like I’d just had a taste of Imperial margarine.
Kenny Stallard, with the Scott County Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc., surprised me with information on 20 generations of my ancestors. He read my column last week about Mom’s DNA test showing more than 40% Scottish roots, which was higher than we’d anticipated. We’d expected England and Ireland to be most prevalent.
I was amazed Kenny compiled a 100-page book of my ancestors in such a short period of time and am grateful for his interest and generosity.
We didn’t get to talk very long when he dropped it off for me in the Kingsport Times News lobby. As we stood talking, I couldn’t help but begin flipping through the generations. The book offers a quick, color-coded summary of: my father’s paternal line, my father’s maternal line; my mother’s paternal line; and my mother’s maternal line.
I quickly saw Kenny got no further back than me in Mom’s paternal grandmother, Nancy Killan Bledsoe, who married my great-grandfather Richard Wallen and gave birth to my grandfather, “Popie” Null. Nancy’s marriage to Richard Wallen, in Hancock County, Tenn., in 1883 is about the only new information revealed.
Since it was Mom’s roots in Scotland that most recently ramped up my curiosity, I quickly flipped through the pages for the lime green entries: Mom’s maternal line.
As I was doing so, Kenny commented I am eat up with Scottish.
It didn’t take long for me to hear the royal fanfare from the Imperial margarine commercials of my childhood. You know, the ones where a mild-mannered regular guy gets a taste of Imperial and, presto-chango, an ermine-trimmed crown would appear on his head.
No, there isn’t a king or queen back there in Mom’s maternal line. But there’s a fair share of lords, ladies, sirs, and at least one dame and one knight.
And there are a few ancestors from this side of the pond with names I can’t pronounce. They are of the Montauk Tribe.
This is 13-plus generations back. And I’ve not had time to sit and link it all together in a way my mind can comprehend. And I’m certain many others in our region have similar “finds” that far back. Nonetheless, I’m fascinated.
An example: Sir Alexander Kirkpatrick, Lord of Kirkmichael and Conheath, born about 1580 in Amisfield, East Lothian, Scotland, United Kingdom, and Lady Margaret Charkin Kirkpatrick, born about 1605 in the same place, had a child, William Kirkpatrick of Conheath, who had the distinction of being the last lord of Kirkmichael.
There are some Kennedys and some Campbells. The Montauk connection includes: Wichikittawbut (Wuch E Kit Tau But), born 1580, Paum-man-AK-E Montauk Village (Eaton’s Neck, Suffolk, New York).
Mom’s mother was a Johnson. I got a nice note from Justin A. Mann, a Realtor here in Kingsport and Tennessee Commissioner for the Clan Gunn Society of North America. Mann said Scottish Johnson ancestry would make me a member of Clan Gunn, one of the founding families of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. I hope he’s spot on in sending me a “welcome cousin.” I’m not clear myself yet if the Johnsons in Mom’s line are “Scottish Johnsons.” I have a lot to learn.
Mom’s grandfather was Moses Johnson. We haven’t had a lot of luck learning a lot more. No wonder. Moses was begat by Moses, who was begat by Moses, etc., for four of five generations.
According to the genealogy Kenny compiled, from what I’ve read so far, the earliest Johnson I can find is Jeptha Johnson Sr., born about 1644 in Northampton, Virginia, British Colonial America, who died in 1724 at age 80 and was married to Elizabeth Teague, born about 1652 in Northampton.
Back to my DNA test results. I was notified on Thursday that my results might be available as early as today.
Stay tuned, please.