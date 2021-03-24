KINGSPORT — Spring plants, birdhouses and wind catchers on shepherd's hooks are starting to brighten the days of area nursing home and assisted living residents.
A local home health and hospice business is trying to get 500 shepherd's hooks donated and installed for residents of those facilities, helping them during the waning days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In cooperation with the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice has set that goal and to date has 178 hooks, including ones installed on Wednesday at Holston Manor in Kingsport. The effort covers Sullivan and Washington counties and their cities.
"We're up to 178 at this point," said Shannon Morelock, community educator with Smoky Mountain HH&H. During Wednesday's installation at Holston Manor in Kingsport, "a couple of residents came to the windows" but could not be photographed because of federal health privacy regulations.
Morelock said the project has been extended until the first day of summer, Sunday, June 20.
"Too many of our seasoned citizens in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been held hostage by the COVID pandemic," Morelock said. He said the flowers and other plants and birdhouses can "bring a bit of joy back into their lives" even as visitation restrictions remain.
He said the hooks and what they hold can lift spirits and give hope to residents of such facilities, which makes the job of nurses and certified nursing assistants easier in taking care of the residents.
Morelock quoted from the Bible, Psalm 23, pertaining to a shepherd's hook: "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and they staff they comfort me."
He said a shepherd in Biblical times often would use his staff with a large hook at the end to rescue lambs and the older adult sheep from the dangers and perils of life.
Morelock is seeking new and good used shepherd's hooks, as well as flowers, other plants, birdhouses, wind catchers and other appropriate items as donations. The items can be dropped off during regular business hours at the Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice office at 106 Ferrell Ave., Suite 1, Kingsport, 37663, across from Perkins in Colonial Heights.
The phone number is (423) 246-1005 or (800) 516-6371.
Morelock said he would come pick up donated items and can be reached at shannonm@smokeyhhc.com for more information.