Just in time for Pi Day, my columns on chocolate pie recipes seem to have sent a lot of folks to the kitchen and at least one of my readers in search of her own favorite heirloom pie recipe.
Personally, I’ve tried to block the mathematical pi from my mind since high school. I not only haven’t celebrated March 14 as Pi Day, I had no idea it was on the horizon until Lucy Fleming reminded me. I had to admit I deserved no credit for planning my columns as a lead-in to Pi Day celebrations.
According to www.piday.org, “Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and eat pie.”
I’m with them on those last two words at least.
The website offers tips on how to celebrate Pi Day, including suggested party decorations and a good selection of Pi Day T-shirts. Yes. Pi Day T-shirts (my favorite features an image of an actual pie, followed by the text “Day.”)
Today I bring you a pie quiz at the request of the reader I mentioned above. Debra Crawford, of Bloomingdale, whose late husband, Junior (Hugh Samuel Crawford Jr.), owned and operated Mr. C’s Automotive, is craving a childhood favorite: raisin pie.
But not just any raisin pie.
“I want a piece of Momma’s raisin pie,” Debra told me a couple of days ago. “It was handed down over several generations. Momma wrote it down for me and I put it away. Now I can’t find it.”
I told Debra that happens to even the best “keepers of things,” including myself.
Here’s the catch, before y’all start sending me your raisin pie recipes (which I am hoping for) — Debra is wholeheartedly convinced her mother’s handed-down raisin pie recipe did NOT include either vinegar or lemon juice.
When she told me that, it took the wind out of my imagined white-horse sails because every recipe I’d found included one or the other.
Some recipes call for cooking the filling on the stove top, pouring it in a pre-baked pie shell to cool, and topping with meringue. Others call for mixing the filling ingredients, pouring into unbaked pie shells, and baking until firm and golden brown.
Debra says her mother stirred the ingredients, poured them into homemade unbaked pie shells, baked them, cooled them, and originally topped them with meringue. At her dad’s request, Debra said her mother later made raisin pies without the meringue.
Mom just told me this has brought a childhood memory to her. Her mother, Pearl Johnson Wallen, disabled by a stroke when Mom was barely a teenager, sat at their kitchen table one day and instructed her on making raisin pies. Mom thinks it was “like making egg custard pie, but adding raisins to it.”
This is another coincidence. My grandmother was Pearl, often called “Pearly” by my Grandfather Null. Debra thinks her families’ raisin pie tradition began with her great grandmother, Pearl “Pearly” Winegar.
Debra’s family was from the Robinette Valley area of Scott County. Some records list it as Speers Ferry, others as Duffield. Many of her family’s records I’ve found online, of course, list Weber City and Gate City as places where life events were recorded.
Debra’s maiden name is Head. Her parents were James Cecil Head and Shirley Mae Gilliam Head. Shirley’s parents were Mitchell E. Gilliam and Bonnie Lee Presley Gilliam. James Cecil Head (Debra’s father) was a son of Ballard F. Head and Marcia Winegar Head (other spellings for Marcia that I found include Marsie on Ballard’s WWII era draft card; Marsha; and Marcie Edna (from a marriage certificate). Marcie’s parents were Albert Vernon Winegar and Pearl Powers Winegar. I found one document that listed Pearl’s maiden name as “Paris,” which I suppose to someone a hundred years ago might have seemed close enough to “Powers.”
I’ve included all those names in hopes someone else descended from Debra’s great- grandmother “Pearly,” or someone from Robinette Valley might have a childhood flashback (more detailed than Mom’s) or an actual handed-down recipe to help Debra once again taste her mother’s pie.
Debra said she knows her mother began by putting raisins and a little water in a pot on the stove and cooking the raisins until they plumped up. She added butter to the warm raisins. Sugar, eggs and vanilla, measurements unknown, were mixed in a bowl and then combined with the cooked, buttered raisins. The filling was poured into unbaked crusts and baked until, you guessed it, golden brown.
Debra also knows her mother used at least one more ingredient that she cannot remember. But it was NOT vinegar or lemon juice.
I’ve written before about Dad taking Mom to the Hob-Nob during their courtship and after their marriage in 1955. Within a year Mom was pregnant with my sister Pamela.
Debra’s parents, Cecil and Shirley, married in 1956, and within a year Shirley was pregnant with Debra, who says Hob-Nob hamburgers and cherry milkshakes were her No. 1 craving while pregnant.
Before I forget, Mr. C’s Automotive is still going strong in Bloomingdale and still operated by members of the family.
If you have a good raisin pie recipe and are willing to share, send it in. I’ve never been much of a pie baker, focusing mostly on cakes. I’ve decided to make this spring and summer a time to master a handful of classic pie recipes.
Happy Pi Day, by the way. But just plain happy pie sounds so much more fun.