Boy Scout Troop 284 and Cub Scout Pack 385 are “scouting” for food in a new and different way after COVID-19 safety concerns postponed the official Scouting for Food drive.
Each year the massive food drive — usually conducted by Scouts canvassing neighborhoods to pick up donations on two Saturdays in November — plays a major role in stocking the shelves of local food pantries for the holiday and winter seasons.
Without it, the cupboards are bare or soon will be.
To make sure that doesn’t happen in their Indian Springs community, members of Boy Scout Troop 284 and Cub Scout Pack 385 collected food from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and will do so again Saturday, Dec. 12.
Where can I leave donated items?
The drop off point is Cassidy United Methodist Church (5801 Memorial Blvd.). The items and any monetary donations will go to the Indian Springs Mission Center.
Where do the items go?
The local churches, including Cassidy, where the troop is chartered, support the community pantry located at nearby Sunnyside Baptist. So all donations from the two Saturday drives will be directed there.
Last year Troop 284 and Pack 385 collected more than 3,000 pounds of food.