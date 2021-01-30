We might have shed some light on why Mom absolutely loves bagpipe music.
Just before Christmas, she and I signed up for DNA testing. We mailed the kits the same day. The company got Mom’s a week or 10 days before mine arrived, so it processed through their system first. She got her results last week.
The biggest surprise to both of us: it says her roots are 41% from northern Scotland. We assumed from what little genealogy work some in our family have done, and from family lore, that Mom’s DNA would likely show English and Irish as major factors in her lineage.
She had a DNA test through a different company just a few months ago, and it reported her makeup as 60% British and Irish, specific to London, and County Dublin. It estimated she had ancestors with ties to those and other British and Irish regions as recently as 1840-1900.
For the record, that first test went on to say Mom’s DNA indicated 19.9% French and German roots, and, among others in the low-digit end of the list, 3.8% Scandinavian (ancestors dating to the 1690-1780 timeframe). Mom was happily surprised about those three things.
So, this recent test broke Mom’s DNA report down like this, roots-wise: 41% Scotland; 37% England and Northwestern Europe (primarily England, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Germany, France); 16% Ireland; 4% Sweden (a close match to the first test’s 3.8% Scandinavian); and several low-digit entries. Our biggest surprise from the latter: 1% Central American, as in Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador). Go figure.
I’ve traveled and visited most of the places Mom’s DNA indicates were at some point to her — my — ancestors. Except Scotland, Ireland, and Central America. I will say I had an immediate love for Belgium and to this day prefer mayonnaise, rather than ketchup, as a dip for hot french fries.
My sister Pam did some online sleuthing (I’ve not had the time) and quickly found an explanation about the sudden appearance of Scotland. Some DNA tests, including, up until recently, the one we used this time, bundled Scotland into “British.”
I did get a bit of time yesterday to show Mom, on my laptop screen, the recent DNA test results with all the pie charts and maps color-coded to reflect her DNA makeup. She’s most intrigued by the 41% Scotland thing. I said I think it all makes sense now: her love of bagpipes and fascination with sheep. She thinks sheep are adorable and used to want some for the family farm in Lee County, until she learned shearing isn’t a choice, but required proper care. I have not yet tried to explain haggis to her. And I’ve long loved going to the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, wandering from tent to tent trying to find a way to claim Scottish heritage.
I still won’t know the answer to where I would fit in there. That will take some more research. Mom was a Wallen, with Johnson and Willis maternal lines. We’ve never been able to trace much about my grandfather Null’s mother, who died when he was a toddler. We know her name was Nancy. But his stepmother was also a Nancy. Popie always said his mother was “Dutch.” Maybe there was some truth to that, with Mom’s DNA showing some roots potentially in the Netherlands. I used to wonder if what he’d heard as perhaps a young child was that his mother was Deutsch, which would be German. Some records I’ve found indicate her last name was Bledsoe. I think that might have been a first-marriage name. Other records indicate she might have been a Killan or Killen. That name, according to some, is either Irish or Scottish-by-way-of-Ireland.
Maybe we’ll find help in tracing more of our family’s roots by finding relatives online who’ve taken the same DNA tests. The one Mom just got her results from has a section on its website that shows you potential relatives. It has 1,000-plus 4th-or-close cousins for Mom to scroll through and possibly reach out to. The first three she knew exactly who they were. The fourth, which it listed as a likely “1st-2nd cousin,” Mom didn’t recognize the name. So, Judy Fee, if you read this, email me, cousin, and I’ll tell Mom.
Mom’s probably going to enjoy bagpipes even more now, although she turned down my offer of bagpipe lessons. I’ll try more often to drive her past the sheep when we visit Biltmore Estate. I’m not going to start taking haggis to covered-dish gatherings (but we both do like a good Scotch egg, which when Mom first learned to serve them in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s were often called “moonrocks”).
My test results are estimated to be complete by Feb. 11. I’ll let you know if anything interesting is revealed.
For those of you who don’t know how the commercial DNA testing kits work, you spit in a vial and mail it in. They extract your DNA from that saliva.
I couldn’t help but joke with Mom when we first saw the 41% Scotland.
Me: “Did you brush your teeth before we spit in those vials?”
Her: Blank stare, considering being offended.
Me: “Well, you know we had Egg McMuffins for breakfast that morning. And Filet O’ Fish the night before. Maybe you just have McDonald’s in your blood.”