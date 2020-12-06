GATE CITY — A new campground could soon be coming to the Speers Ferry area.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a special use permit application submitted by Robert Bloomer for a campground on the Clinch River. Bloomer operated a successful tubing business, called Clinch River Life, at the site over the summer.
About the project
David Gilmer, building and zoning official, said Bloomer approached him with the idea for a campground about six months ago. The campground would be located on U.S. 23 North in Speers Ferry, where Copper Creek meets the Clinch River.
“He went before the planning commission,” Gilmer said, “and the planning commission voted to recommend this to the board.”
Moving forward
While operating his tubing business this summer, Bloomer said one of the most common questions he was asked is whether people could camp at the site.
“We bought this property about four years ago and have slowly come up with a plan for it, and of course one of them is camping,” Bloomer told the board. “This year, we estimated about 1,000 tubers to come in, but we had about 1,500, and we opened late. We didn’t open until the weekend before the Fourth of July because of COVID and transporting people being an issue. We were so busy that we ended up having to buy two extra transport vehicles to keep families separated.”
Bloomer said most of his customers were from the Tri-Cities area, but some also visited from other parts of Virginia.
He added that the plan for the campground is to offer mostly primitive tent camping for now, with plans to add RV spots in the future.
“In the future, I’d like for VDOT to look at maybe putting a way in and out,” Bloomer said.
“That’s our biggest issue with RV camping is not being able to cross the road right there when you pull out.”