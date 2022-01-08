We all know the saying about what to do when life gives you lemons.
But what to do when reckless online grocery shopping gives you seven pounds of pork sausage?
Make sausage cake, of course.
Mom and I have been using Food City’s online ordering and GoKart curbside pickup for well over a year. Until a few weeks ago, my sister Pam chatted with Mom several times each Wednesday to place the online order, with a pickup time on Thursday to coincide with Mom’s once-a-week helper’s schedule.
Then I decided to try to handle the online ordering. My laptop is showing its age, making it difficult at times to move the cursor where you want it to be fast enough. That can mean a lot of false opens on items we don’t want.
Other times, the internet connection lags a bit and clicking an items does nothing. Or so it seemed last week. One of the things I had a hard time getting in the virtual cart was sausage. Mom, who typically avoids pork, had mentioned making sausage balls as a New Year’s splurge.
I added a one-pound roll of Swaggerty’s Farm premium mild sausage. A pound makes one run of sausage balls.
Then I noticed something new, or at least new to me: Swaggerty’s has an all-natural line (no preservatives, no nitrates or MSG, and it was available at Food City in one-pound rolls). I tried to add a roll to give it a try. Nothing happened on the screen. Slow internet, I thought. And clicked some more before giving up.
I finished our online order after glancing quickly through the items in the cart.
The next evening I got home from work and went to the fridge to grab a cold bottle of water. And there they were: seven rolls of sausage. One regular. Six all natural.
Mom didn’t react until I did, then she said, “I wondered why in the world you ordered all that sausage. How many sausage balls are you planning to make? Are you going to make something else with it?”
I explained I didn’t mean to order it, but it was my fault for not checking the cart more closely when I checked out online. I quickly said I’d double-batch the sausage balls, which we could freeze. And we could freeze the sausage rolls, for that matter. And I’d make quiches with some. And we’d have biscuits and gravy one morning.
And then I remembered long ago stumbling across a recipe for sausage cake.
“I’m going to try making a sausage cake,’’ I told her. She responded by looking disgusted, worried and amused.
I’ve actually seen recipes for sausage cake in two or three old (1960s-1970s) church or civic group cookbooks. I googled it and found multiple online sources for virtually the same recipe. I made the cake.
It turned out good, but I need some practice. It makes a dense cake. I followed the baking directions even though I know our oven “runs hot,” and my cake turned out a bit dry. The recipe calls for baking powder, which I think helped give the cake a crunchy crust. That’s OK, because it goes great with coffee — or dunked in coffee. And while its warmed (or reheated by the slice in the microwave) it’s heaven on a plate when doused with maple syrup. And the crust seemed to carry the most concentrated sausage flavor.
I think it needed more raisins or perhaps an additional dried fruit.
Had I only searched first for vintage recipes from the days when the Times News shared readers’ recipes I think I’d had better results. I found a recipe submitted to and printed in the newspaper in 1977 from Mary Glover for sausage cake that’s just different enough to maybe better suit my personal tastes. Glover’s recipe calls for more raisins, no baking powder, and a good dose of cinnamon.
First though, here’s the recipe I followed on my first try:
Here is the recipe I will try for my next sausage cake: