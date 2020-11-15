By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville-based People Loving People organization recently announced that this year’s free Thanksgiving dinner will be delivery only, increasing the need for driver and packer volunteers.
Event co-founder Dr. Blaine Jones said he and fellow organizers have decided to err on the side of caution, and there will be no inside “sit down” meals served at Joseph Rogers Primary School, where the food is prepared for delivery or cafeteria dining.
“We will only be doing deliveries and having ‘to go’ meals available for folks to pick up and take home with them,” Jones said.
“With COVID cases on the rise once again and with the annual flu season beginning, we decided to not add to the risk by serving meals inside.”
Event co-organizer Mark DeWitte added, “We hate to break with tradition, but possibly adding risk to vulnerable individuals is just not something we want to do.”
“There’s a need for delivery drivers”
The change shouldn’t create much of a disruption. Traditionally, all but a few hundred of the 3,500-plus meals served every year were being delivered anyway.
It will, however, mean an increased demand for delivery drivers and meal packers. Jones noted that the volunteer count for the event is far below normal.
“There’s a need for delivery drivers with empty trunks and back seats, and meal packers who can volunteer Thanksgiving morning 7:30 a.m. or earlier,” Jones said. “We still need biscuits, cornbread, and day-old bread for stuffing; as well as cupcakes for dessert. Breads and desserts can be delivered to the school Wednesday at 10 a.m. or later.”
Volunteers are still needed to help with all facets of the meal — from as early as 10 a.m. on Wednesday until as late as 4 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Anyone interested in volunteering can call (423) 754-7610 for more information. Jones noted that this is a great opportunity for students or anyone who needs to earn community service hours/points.
Thanksgiving meals are freshly prepared and free
Individuals should also call the number above to get on the list to have Thanksgiving meals delivered.
All meals are freshly prepared and free. To-go meals can be picked up at Joseph Rogers Primary beginning at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
Church groups or other organizations are welcome to call and request meals for delivery to their members or other individuals who may need one. Delivery of meals by volunteer drivers will begin as early as 9:30 a.m.
The event is funded completely by donations, which are needed this year more than ever. Donations can be mailed to: People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
More information is available by visiting the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page or by calling (423) 754-7610.
Anyone who would like to make a donation or become a sponsor of the event can call Jones at (423) 272-3150.