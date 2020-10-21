ROGERSVILLE — It’s been a rough year for everyone, but there’s still much to give thanks for, which is why the Rogersville based People Loving People will be pushing forward with its 17th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner.
Every year, PLP serves more than 3,500 traditional home-cooked Thanksgiving meals, most of which are delivered throughout Hawkins County and nearby communities in adjacent counties.
A few hundred people always prefer to attend the event in person and be served by PLP volunteers at the Joseph Rogers Primary School cafeteria in Rogersville.
PLP co-founder and event coordinator Dr. Blaine Jones said Tuesday that same basic protocol will be in place for this year’s event, and he fully expects the number of people served to reach, if not exceed, past levels.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be extra precautions in place, particularly with regards to meal preparation, packaging, serving and delivery.
“Needless to say, much like the rest of the year 2020, the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner will look a bit different this year,” Jones said Tuesday. “Anyone participating as a volunteer with the food handling part of the event will be required to wear a mask and gloves and observe social distancing as much as possible. I have been in touch with the Hawkins County Health Department, and if we follow established guidelines, we will still be able to prepare and serve the meal much like in years past.”
Jones added, “All volunteers will be required to wear a mask if they want to participate in any way. We will encourage those attending the meal to eat on Thanksgiving Day wear one as well. We will have some masks on hand to provide them one if needed.”
Dinner will be served on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but a lot of work goes into making that meal happen, and without the army of volunteers who participate every year, the PLP event wouldn’t be possible.
Volunteers are needed to work in all areas of the event, and anyone wishing to volunteer can call (423) 754-7610 for more information. Information can also be found on the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page.
“We specifically need volunteers at the end of the day to help us clean the kitchen and cafeteria area,” Jones said. “We would greatly welcome a church or civic group stepping up and taking this chore over for us. We will need a lot of folks to help deliver the meals and serve in the dining hall and numerous other jobs. We will put you to work and trust me, you will be blessed. Last year we utilized well over 450 people in various jobs, and we will need them again, if not more, this year.”
Another opportunity to help out in this event is by preparing desserts to be served with the meals. Cupcakes, pies and cakes are the preferred items as they are easier to plate and deliver with the meals.
PLP also need contributions of cornbread, biscuits and white bread that are a few days old for the dressing recipe. Anyone interested in helping with dressing or desserts can call (423) 754-7610 and leave a message.
Anyone interested in attending the dinner in person who needs a ride can call that same number and leave a detailed message.
PLP relies solely on contributions to fund the event.
“We have consistently fed more people over the years and we anticipate feeding as many, if not more, this year due to the many issues caused by the COVID-19 virus,” Jones said. “A big concern again this year is how the cost of food has continued to increase in price. We need anyone and everyone to step forward and make a contribution to help us prepare for our 2020 dinner as soon as possible.”