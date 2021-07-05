ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville chapter of Forward Flag will host its next monthly open house game night — featuring billiards, darts, other games and fellowship — on July 17.
Forward Flag outreach representative Justina Nilsson said the organization’s primary mission is to spread awareness for veteran suicide prevention, but other veteran services and programs also are offered.
The Rogersville chapter is located at 3815 Route 66-S, Suite 4.
Forward Flag offers suicide awareness and prevention training, closely working with the QPR Institute curriculum. The mission of QPR is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide-prevention training.
“The signs of crisis are all around us,” Nilsson said. “We believe quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know.”
The nonprofit Forward Flag serves veterans, their families and friends of military service members.
Forward Flag has expanded its veteran suicide-prevention mission to engage veterans to become focused on being healthy, productive and successful members of society, as well as become more focused on their families.
Forward Flag accomplishes this with support of other veterans, hiring Certified Peer Support Workers and community volunteers and agencies servicing veterans.
“We offer a mobile bunker, a military wrapped camper, which is integrated into the veterans wellness center platform and offers veterans an opportunity to stop by, have a cup of coffee and talk with other veterans,” Nilsson said. “The bunker provides services such as explanation of benefits and how to obtain them; online access for assistance in claims; resources for housing; employment assistance; and general information and guidance. It is stocked full of military and veteran resource materials. The bunker is utilized in rural and underserved areas to raise awareness.
“All activities are free of charge to veterans as well as their family and friends, activities offered at Forward Flag research shows that veterans who are engaged in activities help prevention of suicidal ideations,” she added. “Forward Flag offers programs as an adjunct measure to veteran service members.”
SMART Recovery is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. to assist veterans and their families through addiction and recovery.
Other programs include peer support groups, yoga, art, fishing, equine therapy, cards/theater room, workout room and leather working.
“We offer it and are in the process of implementing a dog rescue program where we will evaluate and rescue dogs from the Hawkins County Humane Society to train and re-home free of charge to a veteran in need of a companionship,” Nilsson said. “We have recently had 6 acres donated where we are working hard to clear and prepare an area for camping and picnics, possibly a shooting range as well.”
For more information visit Forward Flag.org or the forward flag Facebook page. Questions can also be emailed to Nilsson at justina@forwardflag.org