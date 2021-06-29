ROGERSVILLE — The Of One Accord ministry’s Lunch Box program will begin delivering lunches to various Hawkins County locations beginning Thursday.
The program usually begins when the school year ends, but it was delayed this summer due to the inability of the ministry to hire staff for the program.
Of One Accord Director Sheldon Livesay told the Times News that three staff members have been hired to prepare and deliver the meals.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge, but the child must be present to pick up the meal. Due to the restrictions on close contact, the meals will be available for pickup only.
Meals will be provided at the following locations through July 31.
Walk-In
Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville 11 a.m.-noon.
Rogersville Bus Route
• Arrowhead/Brown Drive, 2013 Brown Drive, 10:30 a.m.-10:45 p.m.
• Terrace Apartments, 801 W. Broadway, 10:55 a.m.-11:05 a.m.
• Locust Circle (Trent Lane) 11:10 p.m.-11:25 p.m.
• Harmon Drive, Harmon Street, 11:35 p.m.-11:50 p.m.
• Swift Park, Hasson Street, Noon-12:15 p.m.
• Fugate Hill, 623 Watterson St., 12:25 p.m.-12:40 p.m.
• Carters Crossing MHP, 416 Carters Valley, 12:55 p.m.- 1:10 p.m.
• Big Creek MHP, 207 Carters Valley Loop, 1:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Dylan Heights, 215 Stanley Valley Road, 1:40 p.m.-1:55 p.m.
• Rogersville City Park, 1:10 p.m.-1:40 p.m.
Church Hill Van Route
• Stoney Point MHP, 2901 Main St., Surgoinsville, 10:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
• Church Hill Apartments, 914 Holliston Mills Road, 10:55 p.m.-11:05 p.m.
• Hickory Hills Apartments, 370 Silver Lake Road, 11:20 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Providence Church, 710 Ordinance Drive, 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.
• Rolling Hill MHP, 4733 Carters Valley Road, 12:25 p.m.-12:40 p.m.
• Hidden Acres, 5127 Carters Valley Road, 12:50 p.m.-1:05 p.m.
• Frosty Acres, 244 Shipley Road, 1:10 p.m.-1:25 p.m.
• Cross Roads MHP, 233 Payne Ridge Road, 1:35 p.m.-1:50 a.m.
• Country Lane, 2 p.m.-2:15 p.m.
If you would like to donate to the Lunch Box, you may drop it off at Of One Accord, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857 or mail to OOA Lunch Box, P.O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857.