ROGERSVILLE — While his wife, Penelope, was doing the same thing in her Florida hometown, on Wednesday Rogersville Gold Star family mem- ber Frank Gray honored the life and service of his brother-in-law, Sgt. Fred Allen Gassman, who went missing and was presumed killed in Laos 50 years ago.
Every year Frank and Penelope honor Gassman during the Gold Star family recognition portion of Rogersville’s Veterans Day program.
Penelope had to be in Florida this year, so Frank carried on alone Wednesday, placing flowers on the Hawkins County War Memorial near the eternal flame in front of the courthouse.
“He was killed 50 years ago last month in Laos,” Gray told the Times News after the program. “Oct. 5, 1970. He was Special Forces, and his body has not been recovered. The team got overrun, and he and his team leader got killed.”
Although Penelope and Gassman are natives of Fort Walton, Florida, Frank was born and raised in Rogersville, although he was gone for 40 years pursuing his own military career.
Gassman was a member of the 5th Special Forces Group, and on Oct. 5, 1970, he was with a patrol about 12 miles inside the Laotian border west of Ta Bat when they were attacked by a hostile force.
The official report states that the patrol had established its night position when it came under fire. According to the two surviving indigenous patrol members, Sgt. David Davidson was hit once during a long burst of enemy fire while the team was attempting to evacuate the area, and he fell down a ridge, after which he lay motionless with what appeared to be a fatal head wound.
The report states that around 1 p.m. that day, Gassman radioed overhead aircraft that they were being hit from three sides, that they were low on ammunition and requested an emergency extraction and air strikes. As he attempted to retrieve the homing device, he stated on the radio, “I’ve been hit, and in the worst way,” followed by several groans before the radio went dead. The surviving indigenous patrol members said that they last saw Gassman lying motionless with a large hole in his back.
The report further states that one unsuccessful search and recovery attempt was made shortly after the incident, but further attempts were curtailed due to the difficult tactical situation in the area. Davidson and Gassman remain missing. All other team members were successfully extracted.
“My wife loved him so much,” Frank said. “He was a big, tall guy and played basketball. He was always for the underdog. He wouldn’t put up with people bullying. That’s how she remembers him. I never got to know him, but my wife really loved him. The sun rose and set on him.”
During his opening remarks on Wednesday, Rogersville Veterans Day program master of ceremonies Capt. Thomas Wheeler (Ret.) noted that the families of veterans have also paid a tremendous price.
“We may never be able to adequately thank those families, but we must always do our best to support them,” Wheeler said.