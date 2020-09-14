NICKELSVILLE — While the weather might not feel much like fall yet, the Punkin’ Patch is ready to ring in the new season.
Owner Walter Manis opened the doors to his beloved fall attraction last Saturday, kicking off the farm’s 30th year in operation. And even though things are a little different this year due to COVID-19, Manis said, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.
“2020 has really been an odd year for us, and I think it has for everybody,” Manis said, “but we hope we’re going to recover from it.”
A rich history
Raised on a farm in Hawkins County, Manis never forgot his roots. After serving in the military during the Vietnam crisis, Manis spent many years working for PET Dairy before moving into the produce business.
Manis and his wife then inherited what would one day become the Punkin’ Patch from his parents-in-law, Harold and Lucy Marshall. The property was once a tobacco farm, and Manis spent years shaping up the site and turning it into what it is today.
“We enjoy people and we enjoy school kids, and it’s worked out really great,” Manis said. “We’ve got some real good customers that’s coming back year after year. We’ve got kids that were here 30 years ago bringing their children back, so it’s really been good.”
The Punkin’ Patch has received the People’s Choice Award from Scott County Tourism, and Manis was named the Kingsport Times News/Johnson City Press Farmer of the Year this year.
Plenty of fun
The Punkin’ Patch offers a number of fun activities for all ages. The farm’s signature offering is its farm visit, which gets visitors a hayride and a visit to the corn maze and petting zoo for $5 a person. The petting zoo features emus, goats, sheep, llamas and donkeys, and the two-acre corn maze is designed specifically for children, Manis said.
The farm also houses a wide array of gourds, mums, jams, jellies and, of course, pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. While some are grown right on the farm, other items are brought in from other farms in the region.
“The kids have called me ‘Pumpkin Man’ for 30 years,” Manis said. “I see them out at Walmart somewhere and it’s ‘Pumpkin Man.’ So that’s my handle … and people have really been good to me. I’ve got the best customers in the world.”
Staying safe
As with many other attractions, the Punkin’ Patch requires its visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing, especially while shopping inside the barn. Groups are encouraged to call ahead to make a reservation for the farm visit, and each group is asked to limit their visits to two hours.
Frequent sanitizing is also taking place; for example, the wagon is sanitized after every hayride. Manis added that the annual gospel singing event and Halloween party have been canceled this year because of difficulties with maintaining social distancing at those events.
“We want everybody to stay healthy,” Manis said, “and we want to keep our group healthy.”
Looking ahead
While Manis said he isn’t sure how much longer he and his family and friends can keep the Punkin’ Patch running, he hopes to keep celebrating the arrival of fall as long as he’s able.
“Everybody’s already asking about our 31st season,” Manis said. “That’s left up to the good Lord and my health. … I haven’t quit, but I’ve got good people around me. I’ve got good people to help.”
The Punkin’ Patch will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. through Oct. 31. There is no gate fee to enter. For more information or to make a reservation, call (276) 479-3228.