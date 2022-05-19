BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission did not vote on or discuss a resolution Thursday that would bill inmates in the county jail $35 per day for the length of their incarceration.
Commissioner Hershel Glover, primary sponsor, asked that the resolution be "rolled" to the commission's June meeting.
Glover and co-sponsor Commissioner Dwight King introduced the resolution on first reading in April.
It reads, in part, "It is in the best interest of Sullivan County to establish a plan to charge inmates for their stay at a rate of $35 per day and pay charges commensurate with appropriate medical costs, dental procedures, eyeglasses, laboratory tests, elective education programs, vocational education programs, and meals" while in the county jail longer than 24 hours.
Elsewhere in the resolution's text the proposal is touted as a way of discouraging people from "seeking incarceration" in order to stick taxpayers with covering the cost of their upkeep and medical costs.
One option outlined in the resolution is to let inmates work on community service projects to work off their pay-to-stay bills at a rate equal to the federal minimum wage.
Money collected from the program would be deposited in the county's general fund, with 90% dedicated to paying of the county bond debt for the new $96 million jail that's under construction. Another 6% would be appropriated for pay raises for jail employees. The final 4% would be dedicated to maintenance of jail facilities.
SOLD
The commission voted to use state incentive funds to pay the Sullivan County Board of Education $637,500 for the county school system's ownership interest in the former Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle schools joint campus.
The BOE accepted the offer earlier this month.
The state funding came to the county last year and $970,000 has been available this fiscal year. It had not been designated for other use during this budget cycle. It can be used at the commission's discretion.
The commission voted to allocate the entire balance to purchase the site of the two closed schools, to make needed improvements and to safeguard the property. After the purchase price of $637,500 is paid, $332,500 will be left for the other work.