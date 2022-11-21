GirlGettingShotHC1704_source

Be honest with your child that an appointment will include a shot. Children do best when they know what to expect.

Cold and flu season is here, and that means it’s time for flu shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend flu shots for children 6 months and older to protect themselves and their friends and family from the flu. There are two options available — a shot or nasal mist — that your family can use to prevent complications from the flu, such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

