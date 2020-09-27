Part II: About "down South" and working in the cotton mills

I got quite a response from my column last week on going “down South” to work at the cotton mills in South Carolina back in the 1920s-1940s.
Readers wrote to tell me they had family members who also went to various locations in South Carolina — and North Carolina as well — to work in the mills, and, like me, they had relatives who worked for a while and moved back to this region and others who stayed “down South.”
My cousin and Kingsport City Schools classmate (Dobyns-Bennett, Class of 1981) Mark Willis sent me a message describing his dad Paul’s brief out-of-state job search: He chose the other option of many and left the family farm in Hancock County and went North. Mark said Paul took the bus to Dayton, Ohio, “did not see anyone he knew and came back home.”
Like me, Mark wondered why any of our kin “passed up” Kingsport with its factories to go work in factories elsewhere.
I got a much longer response in the form of an old-fashioned handwritten (and mailed) letter to mom from her first cousin Millard Ray “Boot” Hall.
Like my Uncle Jack and Aunt Leona (Clendenin) Wallen, Boot’s parents — Winnie May Baker and Hobart Hall — first met while working in the mill at Buffalo, South Carolina. (Uncle Hobart was known most of his life as Rev. Hobart Hall, but that came later and is another story).
“Dad went down there when he was about 18,” Boot wrote. “Mom was about 20. She went down and stayed with our Uncle Hammie Johnson.”
Uncle Jack boarded with Uncle Hammie at some point as well when he first “went down South” to work in the mill at Buffalo.
Boot said he doesn’t know what Aunt Winnie made, but she worked in the spinning room. That’s the same area my Aunt Leona worked in and she made $12 a week. “I believe Dad oiled the machines. He made $7.50 a week and paid $5 a week for room and board. He only had $2.50 a week to spend!”
Room and board included a place to sleep, washing and ironing your clothes, and three meals a day.
Aunt Winnie (probably making more in the spinning room and possibly having a better room-and-board deal thanks to staying with her brother Hammie) must have saved what money she had left over each week.
“I can remember two things she bought that were stilll good when I was living at home,” Boot wrote. “She bought a record player (a wind up talking machine) and a bedroom suite. The dresser had a marble top ... a piece of pure marble that was about 1/2 inch thick. It was in my bedroom when I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951.”
Uncle Hobart’s time down South also included a stint working in Pacolet, South Carolina, which Millard Ray says was home at the time to two mills.
“Dad said there was a streetcar that ran from Pacolet to Spartanburg,” Boot wrote. “Most of this was through the farm land. This was to get people to ride to Spartanburg to shop. Spartanburg was a bigger town.”
Boot also shared some memories about Uncle Jack, including a funny story Uncle Jack had told on himself about his early days working at the Buffalo Mill.
“Jack told me his first job in the mill was a ‘runner.’ They didn’t have intercoms ... he was a message carrier. He said he sat outside the boss’s door, if the boss wanted to send a message to (I believe they called them ‘straw bosses’) out on the floor, the runner would take it ... and bring a message back to the boss. The boss came out and gave Jack a piece of paper and said ‘take this to David out on the floor.’ Jack didn’t know who that was or where to go. He said he had to go down a long hallway and looked up and saw somebody was walking toward him. He said he was walking real fast and thinking he would ask that man where to go. He said he worked right up in the man’s face and was asking him where to go when he realized it was a mirror at the end of the hallway and he was asking himself where to go. He said ‘I never told that for a long time.’ ”
After Uncle Jack and Aunt Leona moved back to Lee County and bought their own farm, Boot remembers visiting and listening to the Grand Ole Opry on their battery-operated radio.
“I remember the Monroe Brothers were singing and Jack said they had sang in Buffalo,” Boot wrote. “He said there was three of them. I was only about 8 or 9 years old ... but this is still clear in my mind. In later years I started to think about Jack saying there was three and I had only heard of two (Bill and Charlie). I did some research and Jack was right. There were three (Bill, Charile and Birch). Birch didn’t like the entertainment life and went back home.”
Boot also remembers a friend coming back through Kingsport and stopping overnight with the Halls as he was making his way home from working in Buffalo during World War II.
“Dad asked him if he liked to work down there,” Boot wrote. “He said he had to work on the second floor but you had to go up and down on ‘a alligator.’ Ha! Ha!”
If any of you are too young to remember handwritten letters to and from family members, “Ha! Ha!” is the original “LOL.”
For the record, I’m sure that last bit makes Mom relieved all of her immediate family members who “went down South” eventually moved back. She’s never like alligators.
As for cousin (Millard Ray) Boot Hall, he’s about to turn 90. His family invites those who want to wish him a happy one to participate in a drive-by 90th birthday party, between noon and 3 p.m., on Oct. 3, past his home at 9867 Middle Wallens Creek Road, Jonesville, Virginia, 24263.