Signs of strep throat can include rapid onset of severe sore throat, painful swallowing, fever, enlarged lymph nodes in the neck, and red, swollen tonsils.

Strep infections may be on the rise in the U.S., as they have been in the U.K., so it’s important to know the signs and symptoms, especially in children.

“Group A streptococcal disease is a group of conditions caused by a bacteria called ‘group A strep,’” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “The one that people are probably most familiar with is strep throat. Strep throat is a relatively common infection, especially in children of school age — between ages 5 and 15. It’s very unusual in children under 3 years of age.”

